STUDIO PILATES INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES "THE PILATES GAMES," A 100-MINUTE COMPETITIVE REFORMER WORKOUT

New competition brings structured scoring and performance to 130+ global locations

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As boutique fitness continues to embrace performance-based formats, Studio Pilates International, a global reformer Pilates franchise, is launching The Pilates Games - a competitive reformer Pilates concept built around a 100-minute scored workout designed to test endurance, precision, and control.

Studio Pilates International introduces The Pilates Games, a 100-minute competitive reformer workout bringing structured scoring to studios worldwide.

Held across the brand's 130+ studios worldwide, The Pilates Games offers a structured experience in which participants complete an extended reformer workout - more than double the length of Studio Pilates International's typical 40-minute class - focused on consistency and stamina over time. Participants move through a sequence of exercises and earn points based on technique and execution rather than speed or intensity alone. Exercises are scored on a six-point scale, with higher spring resistance earning more points, reinforcing that quality of movement determines the final score.

The Pilates Games reflects a broader shift across boutique fitness toward performance-driven offerings, where clients are increasingly focused on measuring progress. Designed as an endurance-based event, it appeals to both competitive participants seeking rankings and dedicated clients looking to benchmark personal performance. The experience is closely tied to the brand's Amplify 6 Week Challenge, which serves as a training ground for participants - offering a structured pathway to build strength, track progress, and prepare for the event.

"This format gives Pilates a new dimension," said Jade Winter, CEO and Co-Founder of Studio Pilates International and a former Olympic athlete. "We've taken everything people love about Pilates and introduced a way to measure it - not just how long you can last, but how well you can maintain precision and control under pressure."

Concepts like The Pilates Games signal a shift toward more immersive, event-driven experiences and deeper participant engagement, while building on Studio Pilates International's existing challenge programming to strengthen participation and long-term retention.

Studio Pilates International was founded in 2002 by husband-and-wife team Jade and Tanya Winter and has grown into a global reformer Pilates brand with more than 130 studios worldwide. The inaugural Pilates Games will take place across its locations following the upcoming six-week challenge, concluding in late June. Additional iterations are expected as the concept evolves.

For more on Studio Pilates International and The Pilates Games, visit: studiopilates.com/thepilatesgames and follow @studio_pilates on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Samantha Levitin, Levitin Collective

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SOURCE Studio Pilates International