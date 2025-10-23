Studiosity Expands to the United States, Launches U.S. Academic Advisory Board to Advance Student Success

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Studiosity, the global leader in on-demand, 24/7 writing feedback and study support for students, announced its official entry into the United States market. Underpinning this expansion is the establishment of a U.S. Academic Advisory Board comprised of distinguished higher education leaders:

Dr. David Andrews, Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Global

Dr. Kemi Jona, Vice Provost for Online Education and Digital Innovation, University of Virginia

Dr. Derrick Anderson, Vice President for Enterprise Design and Policy, University of Utah

For over 20 years, Studiosity has partnered with institutions worldwide to provide scalable and ethical academic support. Already trusted by more than 200 universities and colleges across Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, the company is now building a presence in the United States to help institutions address growing demands for equitable, student-centered AI learning support.

"The U.S. higher education landscape is facing extraordinary pressures. From graduation rates to questions of affordability and the value of degrees, U.S. institutions are at a tipping point. Concurrently, students are bombarded with 'robot writing' tools that undermine learning, agency and critical thinking," says Michael Larsen, CEO at Studiosity. "Our mission has always been to provide academically rigorous learning tools that increase life chances via the creation of durable competencies that underpin successful careers. Expanding into the U.S. allows us to partner with institutions that share this mission."

The newly formed U.S. Academic Advisory Board will provide guidance on strategy, policy, and innovation, ensuring that Studiosity's approach remains aligned with the realities of U.S. students and institutions.

"I'm excited to help guide Studiosity's proven model within the U.S. context," says Dr. David Andrews, Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Global. "Institutions are seeking solutions that truly scale, while maintaining academic rigor and student truth. Studiosity is uniquely positioned to deliver both."

Dr. Kemi Jona, University of Virginia, adds: "Educators today are grappling with complex decisions about using AI in ways that enhance rather than undermine student learning. Studiosity's platform does that in a way that augments, not replaces, the critical role of faculty, while showcasing what a thoughtfully designed system looks like."

Dr. Derrick Anderson, University of Utah, notes: "The higher education sector is undergoing transformative change, and innovations like Studiosity are essential in supporting learners from all backgrounds. I look forward to advising Studiosity as it expands its partnerships in the U.S.."

Studiosity's entry into the U.S. underscores its long-standing commitment to equity and student success, providing institutions with a scalable solution to support learners at every stage of their academic journey.

About Studiosity

Studiosity is student success, at scale, with an evidence-based ROI of 4.4x return for universities and colleges. Studiosity develops critical thinking, agency, and retention in students, while also empowering educators with learning insight, through its ethical formative writing feedback and 24/7 study support system. For future-ready graduates and future-ready institutions. Learn more at studiosity.com .

