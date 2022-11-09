Study Finds AI and Machine Learning Will Be Key for DTC Subscription Service Success

77% of brands are missing their greatest opportunity to meet subscription service revenue targets: AI and ML

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, the first and only programmatic conversion rate optimization platform (CRO), today released a co-branded eTail study, 'How Brands Can Succeed In The Subscription Economy.'

As many as 75% of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands are predicted to have a subscription based offering by 20231. The study found that scaling personalization for every visitor, using AI and machine learning, will provide these brands the greatest opportunity to stand out and efficiently achieve their revenue targets.

Intellimize partnered with WBR Insights and eTail to release a study on 'How Brands Can Succeed In The Subscription Economy.'

The study indicated that subscription services are growing in popularity as consumers seek simplified ways to streamline their shopping and repurchasing process. As DTC brands seek better ways to support their customer's subscription needs and remain competitive in the highly saturated marketplace, more than three-quarters are missing a critical piece to enable them to scale the exceptional customer experiences that will be required.

"Subscription models provide higher customer lifetime value (LTV), but all too often, as marketers we put these programs on auto-pilot. Artificial intelligence (AI) tools, like Intellimize, deliver a competitive advantage to brands which enables them to personalize customer engagement and overall experience, resulting in a higher lifetime value, " said Tracy Sestili, VP of Marketing at Intellimize.

Despite 90% of respondents having existing website conversion rate optimization (CRO) programs and 70% of respondents reporting success through personalization, only 23% of them are using AI or ML to help scale their CRO and personalization efforts for every visitor.

The study's respondents stated AI will likely deliver "essential competitiveness" for brands in the future, as well as "a higher engagement rate and better subscription turnover". Other respondents believe AI will be central for supporting "gamification models" as well as more "sophisticated" customer experiences.

Several of the respondents agree that AI offers the most promising future for their subscription sites, especially in terms of personalization. As one marketing department head from a toys and hobbies brand put it, "Artificial Intelligence-supported customer engagement features will provide wider opportunities for new customer acquisitions, journey analysis, and customized experiences every time."

Download the full report: How Brands Can Succeed In The Subscription Economy

CONTACT:

Tracy Sestili, 650-504-2164, [email protected]

About Intellimize

Intellimize enables companies to get the most out of their website by converting more of their traffic into results they care about like more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. The first and only programmatic CRO platform, Intellimize powers high converting websites by combining advanced machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time, even on first page view for anonymized visitors. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Okta, Sumo Logic, Gong, Tableau, Dermalogica, Drift, and more use Intellimize to ensure no ad dollar is wasted. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

1 Moore, Kaleigh. "Retail Subscriptions Thrive During COVID-19." July 15th, 2020. https://www.forbes.com/sites/

SOURCE Intellimize