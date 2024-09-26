Study Finds Lycomato® Improves Mitochondrial Function and Delays Cellular Aging

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A pre-clinical study recently published in Antioxidants finds Lycored's Lycomato® has significant benefits for cellular health and aging. Results from this study show Lycomato can improve mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and protect against cellular damage—all factors that slow the cellular aging process and effect longevity.

Mitochondria, the energy (ATP) producers of cells, become less efficient and generate more harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) over time. Increased oxidative stress damages cells, impairs cellular function, triggers cell senescence and accelerates aging. Studies suggest improving mitochondrial function can extend lifespan and promote healthier aging.1

To assess the effectiveness of Lycomato in delaying cellular aging, researchers treated cells with rotenone, a compound that triggers mitochondrial dysfunction. Results showed that when cells were also pre-treated with Lycomato, mitochondrial function improved, mitochondrial ROS levels were reduced by about 70%, ATP levels restored to around 70% and the number of senescent cells was dramatically reduced to near-normal levels. Together, results suggest Lycomato and similar phytonutrient-rich compounds could serve as potential agents for promoting cellular health and longevity.

These findings support previous research demonstrating the beneficial effect of lycopene, the hero among the six standardized phytonutrients found in Lycomato, on telomere length, a factor deeply connected to cellular aging.2 Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, Head of Scientific Value & Strategy at Lycored states, "Healthier mitochondria generate less oxidative stress, provide more cellular energy and support improved cellular function, contributing to a slower aging process. We're excited by the growing body of evidence that demonstrates Lycomato may help delay the aging process, extend cell lifespan, and maintain healthier tissues over time."

About Lycored

Lycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.

Phua QH, Ng SY, Soh BS. Mitochondria: A Potential Rejuvenation Tool against Aging. Aging Dis. 2024 Apr 1 ;15(2):503-516. doi: 10.14336/AD.2023.0712. Mazidi M, Kengne AP, Cheskin LJ, Banach M. Serum lipophilic antioxidants levels are associated with leucocyte telomere length among US adults. Lipids Health Dis. 2018 Jul 20;17(1):164. doi: 10.1186/s12944-018-0781-x.

