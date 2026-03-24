Study Finds NuLiv Science Ingredient, AstraGin®, Enhances Whey Protein Amino Acid Absorption and Muscle Function in Healthy Adults

BREA, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLiv Science, a leading plant-based nutraceutical ingredients company, announced the publication of a new human clinical study evaluating the effects of AstraGin®, its patented compound derived from Astragalus membranaceus and Panax notoginseng saponins, on whey protein amino acid absorption and muscle function across different age groups.

Published in Nutrients, consistently ranked #1 in the journal category of Nutrition & Dietetics (Effects of Astragalus membranaceus and Panax notoginseng Saponins Extract on the Pharmacokinetics of Whey Protein Absorption, Intestinal Permeability, and Muscle Function), the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial investigated whether Astragalus and Panax saponins (APS), marketed as AstraGin®, enhance the absorption of amino acids from whey protein and support functional outcomes related to muscle performance. Thirty healthy adults were enrolled and separated into three age groups. The study was conducted in two phases: a single-dose trial measuring immediate amino acid absorption following whey protein intake, and a four-week supplementation phase combined with resistance training to assess longer-term effects on amino acid absorption kinetics and muscle function.

Results from the single-dose phase showed that AstraGin® supplementation improved the absorption of key branched-chain amino acids from whey protein compared to placebo, including valine, leucine, and isoleucine. After four weeks of daily supplementation, AstraGin® continued to enhance amino acid absorption and also supported arginine uptake.

The effects were most pronounced in older adults (60–80 years), who demonstrated greater overall essential amino acid absorption when supplemented with AstraGin® alongside whey protein. These improvements in nutrient utilization were accompanied by meaningful functional outcomes, including greater improvements in grip strength and increases in muscle mass following the resistance training period.

"Publishing our latest study in a journal with an impact factor of 6 is a major milestone," said CEO Richard Wang. "It is rare to demonstrate a clear link between absorption and physical performance in human trials. This study doesn't just show that AstraGin® helps the body absorb protein; it demonstrates protein absorption leading to improved muscle function, which is the ultimate goal."

The authors concluded that AstraGin® enhances amino acid absorption from whey protein and supports improvements in muscle strength and muscle mass, with additional favorable changes observed in biomarkers associated with gut permeability. These findings highlight AstraGin®'s potential to improve the effectiveness of protein supplementation, particularly for healthy aging and performance-focused applications.

For more information about AstraGin® and the portfolio of human and preclinical research supporting its role in nutrient absorption and performance nutrition, please visit www.nulivscience.com.

About NuLiv Science

NuLiv Science, a Certified B Corp, is a leading plant-based nutraceutical ingredient company combining the heritage of Traditional Chinese Medicine with scientific validation. Our research-first approach leverages preclinical and human studies to develop high-quality botanical ingredients that help brands create differentiated, science-driven formulas, supporting healthier lives.

SOURCE Nuliv Science