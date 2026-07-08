Study Finds NuLiv Science Ingredient, Senactiv®, Supports Stem Cell Activity and Mitochondrial Gains Following Resistance Exercise in Older Women

BREA, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLiv Science, a leading plant-based nutraceutical ingredients company, announced the release of a new clinical study evaluating the effects of Senactiv®, its patented compound featuring Ginsenoside Rg1, on stem cell enrichment, mitochondrial function, and hormonal response following resistance exercise in women over 60.

Published in the Journal of Ginseng Research (Ginsenoside Rg1 enhances senolytic effect of exercise in human skeletal muscle after resistance exercise), the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial examined whether Senactiv® supplementation could amplify the regenerative benefits of resistance exercise in 11 women aged 60–73. Participants performed four sets of seated leg press at 70% of their one-repetition maximum one hour after ingesting either a placebo or Senactiv®. Muscle biopsies were collected at baseline and 24 hours post-exercise to assess key markers of stem cell activity and muscle regeneration.

The study demonstrated that Senactiv® enhanced the body's natural recovery response to exercise. While exercise alone showed limited effect on the muscle's stem cell activity and energy production, adding Senactiv® doubled the number of stem cells associated with muscle recovery and doubled overall cellular energy levels after exercise. Researchers also observed signs that these stem cells may help support energy in working muscles, a finding that could help explain how Senactiv® supports muscle performance and recovery after exercise.

Notably, the study also found meaningful effects on hormone levels. Exercise alone caused a significant drop in estradiol, a key hormone in women over 60, while those who took Senactiv® maintained their pre-exercise estradiol levels and saw progesterone levels double. These findings suggest Senactiv® may help support healthy hormone levels in active older women.

"We've known Senactiv® ️ plays a role in how the body recovers from exercise, but this study hits on something bigger." said Richard Wang, CEO of NuLiv Science.

"The changes in stem cell activity and mitochondrial function are pretty impressive. There's a lot more to unpack here, especially for active aging and women's health, and we're already planning the next study to dig deeper."

For more information about Senactiv® and NuLiv Science's portfolio of clinically supported ingredients, please visit www.nulivscience.com

About NuLiv Science

NuLiv Science, a Certified B-Corp, is a plant-based nutraceutical ingredients company that leverages the heritage of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to produce branded specialty ingredients. Partnering with academia for innovative and scientifically-based methods, NuLiv Science provides herbal-based wellness ingredients that enable people to lead healthier lives.

SOURCE Nuliv Science