Study Finds the Best and Worst States for Millennials to Buy a Home

The study calculated how long it would take millennials to save for a down payment in each state and what their monthly mortgage would be. The mortgage payment amount and time to save for a down payment were scored to develop the final state affordability ranking. The study found that West Virginia is the best for millennials. Homes have the lowest median list price at $159,000 and monthly mortgage payments in West Virginia are also the lowest on the list.

Top 5 U.S. States for Millennials to Buy a Home In

1. West Virginia

Median list price: $159,000

Median millennial earnings: $50,130

Monthly mortgage payment: $847

Estimated time for millennials to save for a down payment: 3.2 years

2. Iowa

Median list price: $179,000

Median millennial earnings: $62,191

Monthly mortgage payment: $995

Estimated time for millennials to save for a down payment: 2.9 years

3. Ohio

Median list price: $169,900

Median millennial earnings: $55,894

Monthly mortgage payment: $948

Estimated time for millennials to save for a down payment: 3 years

4. Missouri

Median list price: $180,000

Median millennial earnings: $55,312

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,000

Estimated time for millennial to save for a down payment: 3.3 years

5. Indiana

Median list price: $180,000

Median millennial earnings: $54,948

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,000

Estimated time for millennials to save for a down payment: 3.3 years

To find the most affordable states for millennials, GOBankingRates started with the national median income for millennials ages 25 to 34, which is $60,932. Assuming millennials put away 20 percent of their salary each month to save for a down payment on a home, GOBankingRates determined the amount of time it would take to afford a 20 percent down payment and calculated the estimated monthly mortgage payment in every state based on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage.

Additional Insights

West Virginia is the only Southern state among the top five for millennials; the other four states are located in the Midwest. Although Iowa is the No. 2 most affordable state for millennial homeowners, it takes the shortest amount of time for millennials to save for a down payment in this state at 2.9 years. Hawaii is the least affordable state for millennials with a median list price at $615,000 and a monthly mortgage payment of $3,256 . Millennials earn $6,076.25 per month, which means their mortgage payments take more than half of their earnings. The other four least affordable states for millennial homeowners are California , Massachusetts , Oregon and Washington .

