Study Reveals Consumers Are Conflicted About Self-Care

According to the study of 2,000 Americans, the most common activities identified as self-care included: exercising (56 percent), napping or sleeping in (40 percent), taking a bath (38 percent), and getting a massage (36 percent).

Over half of survey respondents noted time as being the biggest impediment to self-care. Time may play a major role in a quarter of Americans only squeezing in self-care less than once a week.

"We live in a world that makes finding time for self-care difficult, while normal everyday activities like sitting for prolonged periods of time or commuting wreak havoc on our bodies," said Kathy Collins, Massage Envy Chief Marketing Officer. "That's why we are working to make self-care convenient, affordable and accessible for everyone."

The life factors that most frequently trigger the need for a self-care break are stress (49 percent), followed by a need for the following -- a mental break (41 percent), time alone (41 percent) and a physical break (40 percent).

Results found that women are more likely to participate in self-care in order to give themselves a "mental break," whereas men were more likely to do the same because they require a "physical break." All of that stress and tension can have tangible negative effects. Eighty-two percent of respondents said stress affects their physical health.

With stress having such a major impact on people's bodies, many search for solutions to their aches, pains, and muscle tension. Results found that a doctor consultation (52 percent), stretching session (37 percent), or massage (34 percent) were the most frequent ways people tried to deal with their pain.

Still, bodily aches aren't the only way people react to stress. Many of those struggling with skin issues don't know where to turn for help, as 62% of respondents reveal they have never had a facial.

Added Collins: "Self-care is not a luxury; it's a necessity that can ease stress and provide a welcome break from the rigors of daily life. That's why Massage Envy offers a wide variety of affordable and accessible massage services and skin care solutions that help people achieve a happier, healthier and more well-balanced lifestyle."

1 A random double-opt in survey of 2,000 Americans was conducted by OnePoll, a market research company and corporate member of ESOMAR and adheres to the MRS code of conduct.

