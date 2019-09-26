Studycast® System Breaks New Ground with Post-Exam Measurement Capabilities in the Browser

This enhancement to the already robust cloud solution will have a significant impact on a wide range of clinical environments, from pediatrics to vascular labs and even veterinary clinics. In cases that involve sedated or uncooperative patients, speed and efficiency in completing the imaging exam are critical, which means technologists cannot always acquire all the measurements the reading physician needs while they are acquiring the images.

"We think this is going to make a huge difference for many of our clients," says Core Sound Imaging COO Laurie Smith. "The uses in pediatrics and veterinary clinics are obvious, but some of the vascular labs we work with have older imaging equipment that doesn't send all of the measurements physicians need. This new functionality directly addresses that problem."

As soon as the technologist completes the exam, all images, cine loops, and study data automatically upload to the Studycast system. The technologist can then open their preferred browser on any computer with an Internet connection and take the measurements in the Studycast zero-footprint viewer. The measurements can then be saved to the study worksheet for the physician's review. Relevant values even transfer automatically to the final study report.

"Reading physicians can also use the measurement tools to double check any measurements that they're not confident about," Smith said. "Then, they can decide whether to keep the measurement that uploaded with the study or overwrite it with the one they took in the Studycast viewer. It's all about maximum flexibility."

To learn more about the Studycast system, visit the Core Sound Imaging website: https://www.corestudycast.com/.

About Core Sound Imaging

Since 2007, Core Sound Imaging has provided leading-edge solutions for the medical imaging workflow, including image storage, a zero-footprint viewer, and a robust suite of interpretation and structured reporting tools. The company's flagship solution, the Studycast system, is currently used by hospitals, private practices, clinical research labs, and education programs in 49 US states and territories and 7 countries.

