StudyFetch Helps Millions of Students Learn Responsibly with AI in 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As educators and institutions grapple with how artificial intelligence is reshaping learning, more than 6 million students used StudyFetch in 2025 to study, practice, and reinforce what they were learning, not to bypass it.

Students across K–12 classrooms, higher education, and professional programs engaged with StudyFetch as a structured study tool, completing millions of practice activities and returning consistently during high-stakes exam periods. During the December 2025 finals window, nearly one in six users returned for three or more study sessions, signaling sustained engagement rather than one-time use. Weekly active usage rose sharply at the start of finals, increasing more than 50 percent week over week, and remained elevated through mid-December, reflecting consistent return behavior as students prepared for exams. Together, these patterns show students using StudyFetch to deepen understanding and build confidence, rather than take shortcuts.

"The real question with AI in education isn't whether students will use it. It's whether it actually helps them learn," said Ryan Trattner, CTO of StudyFetch. "In 2025, we saw millions of students return to StudyFetch repeatedly during the moments that matter most, not to shortcut learning, but to practice, test themselves, and build confidence. That behavior is exactly what we set out to design for."

Learning-First AI Designed for Integrity

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, StudyFetch includes:

Learning workflows that deter final-answer generation

Structured engagement with source materials to reinforce comprehension

Safeguards to discourage misuse in graded or assessment-based settings

Transparency features that help students understand how answers are generated

StudyFetch was built to support deep and responsible learning, preparation, and skill development.

Owl Ventures and College Board Invest in Learning-First Platform

In June 2025, StudyFetch raised a $11.5 million Series A led by Owl Ventures, with participation from College Board, reflecting confidence in the platform as trustworthy and effective for responsible AI learning.

"Students' ability to take shortcuts with AI has increased significantly in a world that has made learning an afterthought," said Esan Durrani, CEO of StudyFetch. "That's why we took a fundamentally different approach. We believe every student deserves tools they can trust to help them actually learn and succeed."

The Series A funding enabled deeper classroom integration, expansion of responsible AI learning tools, and further development of StudyFetch's AI Tutor , launched in early 2025 to support learners from secondary education through professional programs.

What StudyFetch Users Say

"As a math teacher, one of my biggest challenges is supporting students who come from very different educational backgrounds. When AI first entered education, there was a lot of skepticism, but I saw it much like the introduction of the calculator. A tool that could open new possibilities if used responsibly. StudyFetch stood out because it was built for education and gave us the guardrails to guide students safely. It allows me to meet students where they are and help move them toward a shared goal. That has been incredibly powerful to see in the classroom."

Adam Petit, Math Instructor & Faculty Chair, Arts and Sciences, at Isothermal Community College

Expanding Access Through NVIDIA Partnership

In 2025, StudyFetch expanded AI education access via its workforce development partnership with NVIDIA as an Inception Partner, bringing professional-grade AI training to high school students via the NVAcademy AI for All course. StudyFetch and NVIDIA are among 140 companies nationwide to sign the White House Pledge to America's Youth , demonstrating early-stage, responsible AI in action and putting transformative AI education into students' hands today.

About StudyFetch

StudyFetch is an AI-powered learning platform designed to help students study smarter and succeed academically and professionally. The platform supports learners across K–12, higher education, and professional pathways with personalized tools including flashcards, quizzes, summaries, and study plans. StudyFetch is available in more than 20 languages and is committed to building safe, equitable, and accessible AI for education.

