Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallows Introduces Best Flavor Combination with Cookies 'n Creme

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by the brand, six in 10 respondents said that snacks taste better when paired together. 1 The survey delved into popular flavor combinations and the number one pairing? Cookies and creme. Luckily, Stuffed Puffs® is offering fans the most in-demand snack combination with its newest flavor. One bite into the first-ever crunchy-filled Stuffed Puffs® and you will never look at marshmallows the same. Cookies 'n Creme will be available in retailers, including Walmart, starting this May, but fans can get the first exclusive taste now through stuffedpuffs.com and Amazon .

Like Cookies n' Creme, all Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallows now come in a premium resealable bag to lock in freshness and maintain all the fluffiness of each filled marshmallow. This latest packaging innovation will guarantee quality with each bite and will increase functionality for on-the-go options during snacking or camping.

While Cookies 'n Creme is great as a snack or in a s'more, the brand-new flavor incorporates perfectly in recipes too, including these Cookies 'n Creme Krispies.



"Cookies and creme has always been a favorite flavor of mine so I'm excited to bring that delicious combination to our newest Stuffed Puffs creation," said Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of Stuffed Puffs®. "The cookie sandwich pieces in the center add an incredible new dimension to our marshmallows, making this another technology achievement for the brand."

Stuffed Puffs® has redefined the marshmallow category as one of the only innovative brands to ever blend marshmallows and milk chocolate into an indulgent treat. Stuffed Puffs® are delicious as a snack and can be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking or in a classic s'more where the filling melts from the inside. Cookies 'n Creme is the latest addition to the Stuffed Puffs' collection of permanent flavors, including Classic Milk Chocolate and Chocolate-on-Chocolate, and is available beginning today on stuffedpuffs.com. For more information, visit stuffedpuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Stuffed Puffs®

Stuffed Puffs® are stuffed marshmallows made with real milk chocolate. Founded in 2019 by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that Life Is More Fun Filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Stuffed Puffs® delivers a traditional treat stuffed with delicious and creamy milk chocolate to show the world that this is more than your average marshmallow. For more information, visit stuffedpuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

1 The online survey of 2,000 Americans who snack was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Stuffed Puffs in March 2021. OnePoll is a market research company and a corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR). They adhere to the MRS code of conduct.

Contact:

Zenda Trieu

[email protected]

SOURCE Stuffed Puffs, LLC

Related Links

stuffedpuffs.com

