Stuffed Puffs® Unveils Exciting Easter Treats with Hershey's JOLLY RANCHER Brand

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuffed Puffs®, the leading innovator in filled marshmallows, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest confectionery delight just in time for Easter: egg-shaped marshmallows bursting with sour candy filling, under a licensing agreement with The Hershey Company featuring the beloved JOLLY RANCHER brand. Stuffed Puffs is introducing two exciting new items just in time for Easter: Sour Blue Raspberry and Sour Watermelon, marking the company's first foray into sour candy.

This launch represents a significant innovation for Stuffed Puffs, moving beyond their classic chocolate-filled offerings, and embracing the lively and puckering essence of sour candy. The new products not only mimic the festive Easter egg shape but also showcase Stuffed Puffs' dedication to confectionery innovation and excellence, combining the soft, fluffy texture of marshmallows with the fun sour kick of JOLLY RANCHER flavors.

"Partnering with The Hershey Company to incorporate the JOLLY RANCHER brand and flavors with our brand has allowed us to craft an incredibly fun Easter treat," said Michael Tierney, CEO of Stuffed Puffs. "The Sour Blue Raspberry and Sour Watermelon flavors add a playful, sour punch to our beloved marshmallows. These innovations are an exciting new frontier in candy fillings for Stuffed Puffs and open up a new world of possibilities for our future growth."

These unique marshmallows promise to revitalize stagnant Easter baskets with a burst of sour excitement, offering a fun and flavorful alternative that's as distinctive as it is tasty. Available at select retailers across the country, including but not limited to Walmart, Kroger, and Dollar General nationally, these sour marshmallow eggs are set to enchant both kids and adults, making the festive Easter season even more joyous.

About Stuffed Puffs®

Stuffed Puffs® is the pioneer behind the filled marshmallow, transforming the confectionery landscape with its inventive approach to classic sweets. Headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, Stuffed Puffs is committed to crafting delicious, high-quality products that merge the nostalgic joy of marshmallows with exciting, new flavors and fillings. To learn more about Stuffed Puffs, please visit www.stuffedpuffs.com.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people, and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, JOLLY RANCHER, and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

