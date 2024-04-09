Stuffed Puffs® Reinvents Its Iconic Classic Milk Chocolate Marshmallow

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019 Stuffed Puffs® emerged as the first meaningful innovation to marshmallows in generations by achieving what industry leaders said couldn't be done: a marshmallow filled with real milk chocolate. Building on their groundbreaking success, Stuffed Puffs is unveiling its latest innovation, a reinvention of their best-selling Classic Milk Chocolate Stuffed Puffs. Now with an indulgent ganache style milk chocolate-based center, the soft creamy center sets a new standard in making s'mores. Additionally, the company has extended this new technology to their Salted Caramel Stuffed Puffs, which are now bursting with ooey-gooey caramel in every bite.

Michael Tierney, founder of Stuffed Puffs, commented on the company's newest innovation "We started with a vision that challenged the confectionary industry, turning what was said to be impossible into an indulgent and delicious reality. We are innovators at our core, always pushing the technology we have created to new heights. That constant drive has allowed us to deliver this delicious, creamy, soft chocolate core in our iconic Classic Milk Chocolate marshmallows. We will be extending this technology across our entire portfolio of products."

This significant evolution is the result of continuous research, development, and steadfast commitment to innovation, illustrating Stuffed Puffs' unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the indulgent candy and marshmallow categories. Soft center Stuffed Puffs not only ensures the perfect s'more, but also makes for a delicious, indulgent snack.

Tierney emphasizes, "Our new soft-center Classic Milk Chocolate and Salted Caramel marshmallows are so irresistibly delicious straight from the bag that you may never make it to the campfire."

As Stuffed Puffs continues to expand its presence in the confectionary industry, the brand remains dedicated to revolutionizing what it means to be a marshmallow. A subcategory that was reduced to a commodity has been reinvigorated with the advent of Stuffed Puffs and its diverse product offerings. Stuffed Puffs is now the second largest brand in the category (US). Discover the new and improved Stuffed Puffs and their full range of innovative products now available at Walmart and other retailers nationwide.

About Stuffed Puffs®

Stuffed Puffs® is the pioneer behind the filled marshmallow, transforming the confectionery landscape with its inventive approach to classic sweets. Headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, Stuffed Puffs is committed to crafting delicious, high-quality products that merge the nostalgic joy of marshmallows with exciting, new flavors and fillings. To learn more about Stuffed Puffs, please visit www.stuffedpuffs.com.

