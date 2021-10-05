Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallows Unveils a BIG Snacking Innovation

Big Bites™ come with eight pieces in each resealable bag to lock in freshness and make sharing these snackable treats easy; assuming you don't eat them all yourself!

"Since we first launched our Classic Milk Chocolate Stuffed Puffs, the most frequent comment I've heard from our fans is that they ate the entire bag before ever making it outside to the campfire. We thought we'd take that ethos and design a product line around it and Big Bites™ were born," said Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of Stuffed Puffs®. "Big Bites™ shows our ability to be more than just a marshmallow, and how we will be competitive in the traditional candy/confectionary space with these great new snacking indulgences."

About Stuffed Puffs®

Stuffed Puffs® has redefined the marshmallow category as one of the only innovative brands to ever fill marshmallows with real milk chocolate. Founded in 2019 by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that Life Is More Fun Filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Their Classic Stuffed Puffs® melt from the inside out for the perfect S'more or S'mores Indoor™. They also can be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking, hot cocoa, or devoured straight out of the bag. BIG bites™ are the latest addition to the Stuffed Puffs' collection of everyday flavors, including Classic Milk Chocolate, Chocolate-on-Chocolate, and Cookies `n Creme. Big Bites™ are available at stuffedpuffs.com, and Walmart locations nationwide. For more information, visit stuffedpuffs.com orFacebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Natalie Boscia

[email protected]

SOURCE Stuffed Puffs, LLC

Related Links

https://stuffedpuffs.com

