Stuffed Puffs® Launches First National Television Advertisements with “Fluffing Delicious” Campaign

Directed by Max Sherman and produced by Anonymous Content, "Fluffing Delicious" illustrates the painfully honest truth of those family camping vacations. While these trips are filled with fun and help create cherished memories, they can also highlight the sometimes-painful realities of camping with your kids. Parents shamelessly know that kids can sometimes make life endlessly more complicated, but thanks to Stuffed Puffs ® at least s'mores can make life just a little easier (and sweeter).

"It only makes sense to have our first national commercial around a campfire since that's where the idea of Stuffed Puffs was born," says Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of Stuffed Puffs®. "We're excited to bring Stuffed Puffs to a bigger audience this season in collaboration with our partner Marshmello. We can't wait to watch this campaign help people discover Stuffed Puffs and have the best s'more of their life."

The "Fluffing Delicious" campaign officially kicks off today and will broadcast nationally, including airtime during ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'. The campaign will continue to be amplified across digital and social platforms throughout the summer. Featuring a cameo from well-known music producer and artist, Marshmello, the three :06-:30 second spots include:

Toss Out: Cross chocolate bars off your shopping list because prominent music producer and artist, Marshmello, shows a family how to have a "happier" time.

In the Bushes: Sometimes you just need a moment alone to indulge.

Cool Dad: Nothing's quite as good as a bad dad joke. Well, except for Stuffed Puffs ® Filled Marshmallows.

Chocolate-filled marshmallows were introduced to the nation in 2019 and in a little over two years, Stuffed Puffs® built its own 150,000 square feet manufacturing facility to meet the overwhelming product demand. Now, with its first integrated national TV campaign debuting, the brand is celebrating this monumental moment by giving away 5,000 Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallows for FREE while supplies last.

How to win free Stuffed Puffs ® : For one day only on Thursday, May 20 th at 9AM PST / 12PM EST , head over to stuffedpuffs.com/giveaway to win a physical coupon to redeem a free bag of any 8.6oz bag of Stuffed Puffs ® Filled Marshmallows at available retailers nationwide, while supplies last.

Stuffed Puffs® has redefined the marshmallow category as one of the only innovative brands to ever fill marshmallows and milk chocolate into an indulgent treat. Stuffed Puffs® are delicious as a snack and can be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking or in a classic s'more where the filling melts from the inside. Stuffed Puffs' collection of flavors includes Classic Milk Chocolate, Chocolate-on-Chocolate, and Cookies 'n Creme—all available in retailers nationwide and on stuffedpuffs.com.

About Stuffed Puffs®

Stuffed Puffs® are stuffed marshmallows made with real milk chocolate. Founded in 2019 by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that Life Is More Fun Filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Stuffed Puffs® delivers a traditional treat stuffed with delicious and creamy milk chocolate to show the world that this is more than your average marshmallow. For more information, visit stuffedpuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Marshmello

Marshmello's star continues to rise as the famously masked artist breaks boundaries across the industry. With chart-topping singles and collaborations with the likes of Juice WRLD, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez, and more. Marshmello has clocked almost a staggering 10.5 billion streams across Spotify alone and with almost 45 million monthly listeners on the platform, he's one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world on Spotify and the 3rd most subscribed artist on Youtube. Featured on the cover of the Forbes magazine "30 Under 30" issue Marshmello has proved to not only be an innovated producer, but a forwarding thinking businessman. With his own brand of chocolate filled marshmallows "Stuffed Puffs" he's also launched a children's entertainment channel Mellodees.

