Stuffed Puffs® Rings in the Holiday Season with Brand-New Chocolate Peppermint Bark Flavor

Stuffed Puffs® introduced the nation to its original Classic Milk Chocolate filled marshmallow in 2019 and released its second flavor, Chocolate-on-Chocolate, this past April. Starting early November, the brand's first seasonal flavor, Chocolate Peppermint Bark, will be available in national retail stores, including Walmart, CVS and Kroger. Fans can also get their hands on these festive treats by visiting the brand's digital shop at StuffedPuffs.com starting today.

"Holidays are a special time of the year and we are excited to bring fans a taste of the season with our Chocolate Peppermint Bark marshmallows," said Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of Stuffed Puffs®. "We wanted to show that we are so much more than just a summer s'more item. Chocolate Peppermint Bark is such a delicious seasonal flavor that allows you to bring Stuffed Puffs to your family in different ways all year long."



Delivering sweetness with every bite, Stuffed Puffs® pairs perfectly with recipes since there is chocolate that melts from the inside. Forget the hot cocoa mix and use this Stuffed Puffs® marshmallow hack instead: stir in chocolate-stuffed marshmallows with warm milk (or coffee), and the drink will transform into an instant cup of hot cocoa. This two-ingredient hot chocolate recipe is convenient and delicious for kids and family-gatherings this holiday season. For additional inspiration and recipes, including Hot Chocolate Cookies and Pink Peppermint Krispies, visit stuffedpuffs.com/recipes.

Stuffed Puffs® has redefined the category as one of the only innovative brands to ever blend marshmallows and milk chocolate into an indulgent treat. It is delicious as a snack and can be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking or in a classic s'more where the chocolate melts from the inside. Find the latest Chocolate Peppermint Bark flavor in nationwide retailers for a limited time starting in early November and beginning today on StuffedPuffs.com. For more information, visit StuffedPuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



About Stuffed Puffs®

Stuffed Puffs® is the stuffed marshmallow filled with real milk chocolate. Founded in 2019 by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that that life is more fun filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Stuffed Puffs® delivers a traditional treat stuffed with delicious and creamy milk chocolate to show the world that not all marshmallows are created equal. For more information, visit StuffedPuffs.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

