Stunning Dolce by Wyndham Versailles Opens in Famed Domaine Du Montcel Park

Once the residence of France's famed Oberkampf-Mallet family in the late 1700's, the magnificent resort has been fully renovated to preserve its historic buildings, monuments and gardens, the latter of which were originally designed by Madam Oberkampf herself. Despite easy access to both Paris and Paris-Orly Airport—both of which are just 30 minutes by train—guests will feel worlds away from the city the moment they arrive. The hotel is a short walk from the Jouy-en-Josas Train Station.

"Dolce by Wyndham Versailles is a timeless destination, perfect for romantic getaways and special events, facilitating both leisure and corporate travel. The hotel offers breathtaking natural scenery and memorable history-rich experiences, all while providing exceptional service alongside luxurious and modern amenities—an unbeatable combination."

- Dimitris Manikis President, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"Staying at Dolce by Wyndham Versailles unlocks the chance to experience the French art de vivre, which enwraps guests from the moment they arrive and is reflected in every aspect of their stay—from the architecture and design, to the food, service, amenities and more. An ideal escape, it's the perfect jumping off point for making the most of all that France has to offer."

- Olivier Bigot, General Manager, Dolce by Wyndham Versailles – Domaine du Montcel

A Luxury Retreat in the Heart of Versailles

A symbol of elegance, travellers can now book a stay in the stunning grounds of the upscale Dolce by Wyndham Versailles, which offers 14 hectares of gardens as well as two top-quality restaurants, a bar with a stunning terrace and a fully-equipped spa and wellness centre. Additional amenities include:

Spa du Moncel by Sothys, offering a relaxing range of treatments, as well as a steam room and sauna, a snow cave, sensory showers and a heated indoor and outdoor pool.

Restaurant 'La Toile', featuring traditional French cuisine with fine Asian touches.

Restaurant 'La Manufacture,' built around an open kitchen concept, ideal for events and set in the historic wing of the château with a modern, eclectic menu.

Bar Le Cèdre, featuring a stunning terrace overlooking the gardens.

A state-of-the-art conference centre with 18 meeting rooms.

The magnificent Baccarat ballroom which is 550 sqm, making it the largest in the region.

Like all Dolce Hotels & Resorts, the property participates in Wyndham Rewards®, Wyndham's award-winning rewards programme with over 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. To learn more, or book your next stay, visit DolceHotels.com.

Images associated with the above release are available here.

About Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham

Inspirational environments foster big ideas. That's the philosophy behind Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham®. A curated collection of unique destinations, Dolce redefined modern meetings using creative spaces, state-of-the-art technology, nourishing food and beverage programs and inspired activities. From Colorado Springs to Hanoi, Dolce's breathtaking locations provide the backdrop to incredible travel experiences. Learn more at www.dolce.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 876,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty programme offers approximately 108 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

