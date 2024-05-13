Sturdy Health partners with Notable for improved patient experience with an AI-powered digital front door

Sturdy Health will leverage Notable's AI platform to personalize the patient care experience further

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable , the AI platform for healthcare operations, announced a new implementation partnership with Sturdy Health, based in Attleboro, MA. Sturdy Health is an independent, not-for-profit health system comprised of a 126-bed acute care hospital, 26 primary and specialty care medical offices, and an Urgent Care Center dedicated to providing a broad range of healthcare services to the residents of communities in Southeastern Massachusetts and neighboring Rhode Island. Sturdy Health will leverage the Notable platform to empower patients to independently navigate appointment scheduling, demographic and insurance verification, and pre-registration form completion.

The Notable platform facilitates many processes along the patient experience pathway, such as:

Automatic outreach to patients with upcoming appointments, verifying and collecting any additional information needed to make their check-in process seamless

Providing patients with a personalized experience through bi-directional integration with Oracle Health using conversational AI

Using conversational AI to open self-serve channels to independently schedule appointments with providers without the need for a phone call and at the patient's convenience

Proactive outreach to patients due for care, helping them to schedule an appointment and close gaps in care

"We are on a journey to transform the way our community experiences healthcare," said Paul Fu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Sturdy Health Medical Group. "In addition to the construction of our state-of-the-art Cancer and Specialty Care Medical Office Building, Sturdy Health is investing in innovative technologies, like Notable, to advance a seamless patient experience that meets the health care needs and experience expectations of those we are privileged to serve."

Capitalizing on Notable's seamless integration with Oracle Health, Sturdy Health has launched Notable's Registration Intake and Payments solutions at two locations as part of a multi-site implementation strategy.

"Patients expect a high level of personalization and want simplicity in how they access healthcare," said Pranay Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO at Notable. "With the unique ability of our platform to identify and orchestrate the next best action for every patient, we are helping meet those expectations while eliminating manual work for staff. Partnering with Sturdy Health on its digital front door and to automate the closure of gaps in care for its community is important work."

About Notable

Notable is the AI platform for healthcare operations. Deployed at over 10,000 sites of care, Notable automates over a million repetitive workflows every day across Registration and Intake, Scheduling and Referrals, Assistant, Authorizations, Care Gap Closure, and HCC Chart Review. The result: personalized, streamlined care for patients, the elimination of burdensome manual work for caregivers, and improved financial health for healthcare providers. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Find out why healthcare providers of all sizes, including Intermountain Health, Medical University of South Carolina, North Kansas City Hospital, and more have joined Notable on its mission to simplify and optimize healthcare for humanity at www.notablehealth.com .

