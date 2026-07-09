Sturgis Harley-Davidson Brings Record-Breaking Inventory of 1,200+ Rally-Ready Motorcycles to the 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The expanded lineup represents the single largest Harley-Davidson inventory ever brought to one location in the country. It gives rallygoers an unrivaled opportunity to access highly sought-after trikes alongside a massive selection of new and pre-owned motorcycles in every color, configuration, and style, during one of the world's most iconic motorcycle events.

Through the newly launched "Rally Ready" pre-sale program, riders can shop before rally week, secure their preferred motorcycle, and schedule pickup upon arrival in Sturgis. This program is designed for rallygoers traveling from across the country who want to spend less time searching for the right bike and more time riding the Black Hills. Because this is the most in-demand inventory in the country, these premium motorcycles will go fast. Riders are encouraged to visit SturgisHD.com to secure their dream ride before the rally begins.

"The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a cornerstone event for the riding community. It is an iconic celebration of freedom, the open road, and the American spirit," said David B. Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive. "This year, we are proud to bring riders an unmatched Sturgis experience through expanded motorcycle inventory, exclusive limited-edition products, and a rally-week experience designed around what riders value most."

Limited-Edition America 250 Motorcycles and Collector Merchandise

To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, Sturgis Harley-Davidson and Sonic Powersports will introduce the exclusive "250 Years of Freedom" collection, a limited series of 26 custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles available through Sonic Powersports.

The motorcycles feature custom silver livery, commemorative 1776–2026 badging, patriotic details, premium finishes and distinctive rally-inspired design elements. The collection will go on pre-sale beginning today at SturgisHD.com. With only 26 motorcycles available, once the collection sells out, it will not be restocked.

In a powerful showcase of the Sonic Automotive family network, one of these highly coveted, custom motorcycles will be awarded to the winner of the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on July 12, uniting Sonic's premier pre-owned automotive brand, EchoPark Automotive, with its elite powersports division.

Sturgis Harley-Davidson will also launch exclusive online merchandise drops for collectors and rallygoers, including eight 86th Rally apparel designs and a vintage reprint series inspired by Sturgis Harley-Davidson graphics from the 1990s and 2000s. The limited-edition apparel drops are available now online only at SturgisHD.com.

"Preparing for the Sturgis Rally is a year-round effort that starts with understanding what riders want most from their rally experience," said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. "This year, we have expanded our inventory, introduced new ways for riders to secure motorcycles before arriving, and developed exclusive products that can only be found through our dealerships. We are ready to welcome riders from across the country and deliver an experience that matches the scale and energy of Sturgis."

Event: 86th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

86th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Dates: Aug. 7–16, 2026

Aug. 7–16, 2026 Location: Sturgis and the Black Hills, South Dakota

Sturgis and the Black Hills, South Dakota Inventory: More than 1,200 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the largest inventory in the country, available through Sturgis Harley-Davidson

More than 1,200 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the largest inventory in the country, available through Sturgis Harley-Davidson Program: "Rally Ready" pre-sale with scheduled pickup during rally week

"Rally Ready" pre-sale with scheduled pickup during rally week Trikes: Largest selection of Harley-Davidson trikes in the country

Largest selection of Harley-Davidson trikes in the country Limited Edition: 26 "250 Years of Freedom" custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles celebrating America's 250th anniversary

26 "250 Years of Freedom" custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles celebrating America's 250th anniversary Apparel: Online-only collector merchandise drops featuring 86th Rally designs and vintage Sturgis Harley-Davidson reprints

Online-only collector merchandise drops featuring 86th Rally designs and vintage Sturgis Harley-Davidson reprints Website: SturgisHD.com

SturgisHD.com Parent Company: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH)

For more information on the Rally Ready pre-sale program, available motorcycles, limited-edition America 250 motorcycles, collector apparel drops, and the full Sturgis Harley-Davidson rally experience, visit SturgisHD.com.

For real-time rally updates, behind-the-scenes content, merchandise previews, and event highlights, follow @sonicpowersports, @sturgisharleydavidson, and @blackhillshd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Sonic Automotive

For more than 60 years, Sonic Automotive has pursued a single purpose: to deliver an experience for our guests and our teammates that fulfills dreams, enriches lives, and delivers happiness. We don't simply sell and service vehicles. We help people pursue their dreams, whether it's a guest purchasing their first vehicle, a family creating lifelong memories, or a teammate building a meaningful career.

Founded in 1966 by Bruton Smith, the company has grown into a Fortune 300 company under the leadership of Chairman and CEO David B. Smith. Today, more than 11,000 teammates bring the company's purpose to life across a nationwide network of 173 automotive and powersports franchises in 145 locations in 90 cities and 21 states. We are proud to represent 24 automotive and 15 powersports brands and have helped more than 7 million guests purchase vehicles, delivered over 40 million service experiences, and earned more than 1 million 5-star reviews by consistently putting people first.

At Sonic Automotive, we believe trust isn't claimed – it's earned through transparency, consistency, integrity, and genuine care. That's why we were the only automotive and powersports retailer recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2026. As the automotive and powersports industries continue to evolve, our mission remains constant: to innovate, lead with integrity, and create exceptional experiences that inspire confidence, build lifelong relationships, and positively impact every life we touch.

Sonic Automotive. Driven By People. Inspired By Purpose. For more information, visit www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

Media Contact: Stephanie Peplinski, VML, [email protected]

SOURCE Sonic Automotive