STV Hires National Director of Environmental Planning for Transportation and Infrastructure Division

"Ron is a respected leader in environmental planning, with a 35-year career in transportation infrastructure projects spanning the U.S.," said Philip Hanegraaf, FAICP, STV vice president and national planning director in T&I. "He has managed important and complex transit, commuter rail, and roadway projects throughout the country, and we know he will bring his unique knowledge and expertise to our team."

Most recently, Deverman worked at a national consulting firm where he served as program manager for the CREATE (Chicago Regional Environmental and Transportation Efficiency) Program, a $4.6 billion public-private partnership among U.S. Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Transportation, local agencies, and the nation's freight railroads, for 70 rail improvement projects. He also successfully managed the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Canadian National (CN) Elgin, Joliet and Eastern (EJ&E) Railway Company acquisition in the Chicago region. It was the largest EIS project ever undertaken by the Surface Transportation Board. Deverman is one of the country's premier project managers for conducting studies under the requirements of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and related federal regulations.

A Certified Environmental Professional, Deverman received his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from University of Illinois at Urbana and his Master of Arts in literature from University of Illinois at Springfield. Deverman is a past president and board director of both the Illinois Association of Environmental Professionals (IAEP) and the National Association of Environmental Professionals (NAEP). He is also a NAEP Fellow for exemplary service and dedication to the environmental professions.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing planning, environmental, engineering, architectural, and program/construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

