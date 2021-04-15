STV Promotes Kevin Carmody, P.E., to Vice President

"Kevin has expanded his role as a respected subject matter expert in several vehicle engineering areas to serving as a trusted advisor to senior leadership for our railroad clients in the Northeast," said Christopher J. Holliday, P.E., STV senior vice president and national vehicle practice leader. "He is a natural leader who inspires others through positive interaction and the tireless example he sets with his own work ethic."

In his new role, Carmody will serve as the primary client liaison with Amtrak in the support of rolling stock efforts across its national network. He is leading a team that is assisting Amtrak with its procurement of 83 InterCity train sets that will be the backbone of the company's passenger service for the next 30 years. His duties also will include the management and supervision of personnel and projects in STV's Baltimore and Washington, D.C. vehicle groups.

Since joining STV more than 20 years ago, Carmody has managed and supported various vehicle procurement and overhaul efforts like the Comet V and multi-level passenger coaches for NJ TRANSIT and the procurement of the Orange and Red Line vehicle replacements for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Carmody earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering at Temple University. He is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers Guideline Project Committee and is a registered Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania.

