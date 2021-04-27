STV Promotes Paul Menaker, Ph.D., to Vice President

With more than 35 years of experience, Menaker has focused his career on industry advocacy, client service, and large-scale project delivery. He is currently serving as the client liaison for Bay Area Rapid Transit, managing a system-wide overhaul and upgrade of its traction power systems, among other projects.

"Paul has an extensive and deep understanding of transportation systems and planning and provides clear solutions to the complex issues facing our clients," said John Ponzio, senior vice president of STV's national systems practice. "His breadth of experience across many disciplines makes him an invaluable resource for STV and the clients we serve."

Menaker has completed transit corridor studies throughout the United States and Canada. His diverse project portfolio has also included the examination of environmental impact for the California High-Speed Rail Authority's Burbank-to-Anaheim Corridor, as well as planning services for a bicycle and pedestrian commuter path through South Los Angeles for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

At the Polytechnic Institute of New York University, Menaker earned his Bachelor of Science in systems engineering and his master's and doctoral degrees in transportation planning and traffic engineering. He is a member of the East Bay Leadership Council, the Institute of Transportation Engineers, the American Society of Civil Engineers, and WTS International.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 34th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 10th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

