Style Comes of Age in the Invari™ Bath Collection by Brizo®

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a modern revival of classic forms, the Invari Bath Collection by Brizo is a reinterpretation of stately elegance and traditional design. Drawn from the Latin word for "unchanging," the name "Invari" was inspired by the enduring appeal of classic forms, while the collection includes features that express a liberated traditional ethos—neither beholden to the past, nor forgetful of its heritage.

The Invari Bath Collection borrows decorative influences from the Edwardian era, yet streamlines this aesthetic through a contemporary, utilitarian lens. Subtle design elements provide adornment without excess, displaying intricate craftsmanship in every graceful nuance. Hand-assembled linchpin joints add an artisanal touch, while the finely ridged coining and faceted base offer meticulous precision.

"Aesthetic movements rise and fall, but the principles of good design endure," said Celine Garland, Brizo lead industrial designer. "The Invari Bath Collection epitomizes this timeless appeal, balancing modern instincts with classic elements to create a style unconfined by era."

The full, customizable suite includes multiple lavatory and tub faucet configurations, as well as custom shower trims and components, all complemented by matching accessories and drawer hardware. Three distinct spout shapes for the Widespread Lavatory Faucet—Arc, Column and Angled—provide design versatility, while Lever, Cross and Black Crystal Knob handle options elevate design choices within the collection. Innovative in its details, the suite also includes a new slide bar shower arm that allows for up to 10" of adjustability, adding a layer of utility for a seamless and elegant shower experience.

The Invari Bath Collection is a complete suite of products, including:

Single-Handle Lavatory Faucet

Widespread Lavatory Faucet

Arc Spout



Column Spout



Angled Spout

Two-Hole, Single-Handle Wall Mount Lavatory Faucet with optional Escutcheon

Roman Tub Faucet with and without Handshower

Single-Handle Floor Mount Tub Filler

Two-Handle Wall Mount Tub Filler

Diverter and Non-Diverter Tub Spouts

Pressure Balance Valve Only and 3- and 6-Function Integrated Diverter Trims

TempAssure ® Thermostatic Valve Only, Shower Only and 3- and 6-Function Integrated Diverter Trims

Thermostatic Valve Only, Shower Only and 3- and 6-Function Integrated Diverter Trims Sensori ® Thermostatic Valve Trim and Volume Control Trims

Thermostatic Valve Trim and Volume Control Trims H 2 Okinetic ® Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead

Okinetic Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead Raincan Showerhead

Slide Bar Shower Arm and Flange

Arc Shower Arm and Flange

Angled Shower Arm and Flange

H 2 Okinetic ® Multi-Function Slide Bar and Wall Mount Handshowers

Okinetic Multi-Function Slide Bar and Wall Mount Handshowers Two-Handle Bidet

A variety of accessories:

8" Mini Towel Bar



18" and 24" Towel Bars



Open Post Tissue Holder



Single Robe Hook



Drawer Knobs and Pulls

The full bath suite's traditional architecture takes on a regal air in the new Brilliance® Polished Gold finish and is also available in Brilliance® Luxe Nickel®, Brilliance® Luxe Gold™, Brilliance® Luxe Steel™ and Polished Chrome finishes.

The Invari Bath Collection will be available for order on October 14, 2019 through fine kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense® manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/ or call 877-345-BRIZO (2749).

Links to additional resources

Brizo Media Room

About Masco

SOURCE Brizo

Related Links

https://www.brizo.com

