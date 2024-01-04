Style Speaks Volumes: SONGMICS HOME to Launch All-New EKHO Collection

A celebration of modern aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship with an irresistibly contemporary vibe, the EKHO Collection is tailored and crafted for customers who value a sophisticated lifestyle experience and enjoy hosting social gatherings while showcasing their distinct personalities, without imposing any limitations based on age or gender. They also possess a passion for incorporating handmade crafts and art into their living spaces as a touch of uniqueness and artistic expression.

Solid, secure, and steady, the collection's barstools, dining chairs, lounge chairs and storage benches meet the furnishing needs of a wide range of home spaces, from the dining room, the living room, to the bedroom, providing three color choices of Forest Green, Caramel Brown, and Ink Black to suit different home décor styles. Not only are the benches and stools easy to assemble, but they're also crafted with wear-resistant synthetic leather, making it a breeze to maintain their cleanliness.

Meanwhile, SONGMICS HOME will initiate a creative and interactive social media campaign, #EKHOPOSE, across major social media platforms starting from January. The campaign will call on influencers, fashion enthusiasts and global consumers to showcase their unique sitting poses on EKHO Collection products, captured in diverse lifestyle settings. Participants are encouraged to be as imaginative as possible, with the aim of expressing their individuality through their creative postures. Weekly prizes of EKHO Collection products are up for grabs.

"SONGMICS HOME is committed to designing products that excel both in functionality and aesthetics, and we hope the EKHO Collection can help our customers to create the ideal home and life," said Sean Wang, Brand Director of SONGMICS HOME.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME is a global online furnishing brand, which has been striving to provide global customers with abundant, quality, and stylish furnishings products. We currently have three iconic product brands, including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. Guided by our mission, "Complete Your Dream Home", we are dedicated to helping everyone effortlessly create their ideal homes.

