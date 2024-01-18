Style, Speed and Sophistication in Motion: Get Ready to Take a Seat in the All-new, All-electric Jeep® Wagoneer S

Stellantis

18 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand is celebrating another year of firsts in 2024, preparing to launch its first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and expanding its lineup of legendary SUVs. Meet the all-new, all-electric premium Jeep Wagoneer S, which will be sold in the U.S. in the fall of 2024 and then in key markets around the world.

Offered exclusively as a BEV, the Jeep Wagoneer S offers standard 4xe capability with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials, including 600 horsepower and a lightning fast 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds. Driven by aerodynamic efficiency, its sleek exterior design is uniquely marked by a reimagined LED-lit class-exclusive seven-slot Jeep brand grille.

The new Jeep Wagoneer S is part of the Jeep brand's ongoing global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. The plan is in full support of the net zero carbon emissions targets set by Stellantis during the Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan.

Customers, fans and enthusiasts can sign up and stay up to date on all the news about the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S and the electrified Jeep brand lineup by clicking here.

