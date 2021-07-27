Style To Stop You Cold: Zephyr Introduces Presrv™ Full Size Beverage Cooler

Whether it's entertaining a crowd or simply optimizing time with family, the Full Size Beverage Cooler is packed with features to make sure cold drinks are always on-hand and chilled to perfection. The unit is ideal for entertainers, holding up to 168 12 oz bottles, 98 12 oz cans, and 19 bottles (750 ml). The cooler is equipped with the standard Zephyr proprietary technology featured in all Zephyr wine and beverage models, such as PreciseTemp™ technology for maintaining accurate temperature stability, Active Cooling Technology to ensure the unit is evenly cooling beverages, and a Vibration Dampening System to minimize bottle disturbance .

The Presrv Full Size Beverage Cooler is designed with sleek capacitive touch controls and 3-color LED lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber. The Beverage Cooler is one of the coldest units on the market with a temperature range of 38 – 65° Fahrenheit. A Pro Handle kit is also available for a professional-style look.

The Presrv Full Size Beverage Cooler features dual-pane, argon-filled glass that improves insulation to minimize heat exchange and increases soundproofing characteristics. The Low-e coating helps minimize the amount of UV and infrared light that passes through the glass door.

"After the introduction of our Full Size Wine Cooler, we knew it was necessary to continue expanding the collection for those consumers who love to entertain and have multiple types of beverages on hand," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "This unit is the ultimate solution for residential beverage storage — it features a thoughtful design, innovative technology, and is at an attainable price point."

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with the introduction of Presrv™ — its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. The Presrv Full Size Beverage Cooler is available August 2021. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

