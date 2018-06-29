Stylish, Efficient and Affordable: 2019 Honda Insight Hybrid Goes On Sale

The 2019 Insight combines best-in-class passenger space, premium interior appointments, upscale styling and a driving experience that far exceeds its hybrid competition. With 151 horsepower, Insight offers brisk acceleration, yet receives an EPA city rating of 55 mpg2 (LX/EX trims). Additionally, its comparatively low starting price and generous level of standard equipment mean Insight buyers don't have to compromise to save fuel.

Available in LX, EX, and Touring trims, all Insight trims come standard with multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, a digital driver's meter and the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Among other features, Insight EX adds an 8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, while Insight Touring adds leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver's seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™, dual-zone automatic climate control and more.

2019 Insight Pricing & EPA Ratings

Including

$895

Destination EPA Fuel Economy Ratings (city / highway / combined)2

LX $22,830 $23,725 55/49/52 EX $24,060 $24,995 55/49/52 Touring $28,090 $28,985 51/45/48

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2016, more than 95% of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.



1 MSRP plus $895 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Based on 2019 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, lithium-ion battery pack age/condition and other factors.

