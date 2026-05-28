SU Group's Fortune Jet Becomes First Company in Hong Kong Approved to Deliver QASRS Security Training in English, Cantonese and Mandarin

HONG KONG, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced its Fortune Jet subsidiary has become the first company in Hong Kong approved by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications, or HKCAAVQ, to conduct Quality Assurance System for Recognition Scheme, or QASRS, courses in English, Cantonese and Mandarin.

QASRS is a mandatory training and certification framework for security personnel in Hong Kong. The program is designed to ensure that recognized security training courses meet established standards across key areas, including the roles and responsibilities of security guards, professional ethics, legal liabilities and occupational safety. Completion of a recognized QASRS course enables an individual to apply for a Security Personnel Permit, or SPP, which is required for anyone performing paid security duties in Hong Kong.

This tri-lingual approval represents a significant milestone for Fortune Jet and materially expands the Company's ability to serve a broader pool of applicants. By offering courses in English, Cantonese and Mandarin, Fortune Jet is positioned to meet the needs of Hong Kong's diverse labor market while supporting employers seeking qualified security personnel.

The approval also comes at an important time for Hong Kong's labor market. The Hong Kong Government enhanced the Supplementary Labor Scheme to help alleviate manpower shortages across different sectors, renaming it the Enhanced Supplementary Labor Scheme. Fortune Jet believes this broader labor-market backdrop may increase demand for accessible, recognized and multilingual security training.

SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, commented, "QASRS is already a meaningful contributor to our revenue, and this tri-lingual approval serves as a strong validation of the quality and scalability of our training platform. Becoming the first company in Hong Kong approved to deliver QASRS courses in English, Cantonese and Mandarin gives us a meaningful first-mover advantage. By increasing accessibility across three major languages used in Hong Kong's workforce, we expect to support higher application volumes, better class utilization and stronger revenue conversion over time. As a result, we see this as a practical, high-impact growth lever that can contribute to both top-line expansion and margin improvement over time."

Key Takeaways

First-mover approval: Fortune Jet has become the first company in Hong Kong approved by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications, or HKCAAVQ, to conduct QASRS courses in three languages: English, Cantonese and Mandarin.

Fortune Jet has become the first company in Hong Kong approved by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications, or HKCAAVQ, to conduct QASRS courses in three languages: English, Cantonese and Mandarin. Expanded market access: The approval meaningfully broadens Fortune Jet's ability to serve local Hong Kong applicants, Mandarin-speaking applicants and English-speaking candidates seeking entry into the security workforce.

The approval meaningfully broadens Fortune Jet's ability to serve local Hong Kong applicants, Mandarin-speaking applicants and English-speaking candidates seeking entry into the security workforce. Revenue growth opportunity: QASRS training has historically represented a meaningful revenue stream for Fortune Jet, and the tri-lingual approval is expected to support higher application volume, stronger class utilization and improved scalability over time.

QASRS training has historically represented a meaningful revenue stream for Fortune Jet, and the tri-lingual approval is expected to support higher application volume, stronger class utilization and improved scalability over time. Aligned with Hong Kong labor needs: The expansion comes as the Hong Kong Government continues to address manpower shortages across multiple sectors through the Enhanced Supplementary Labour Scheme, which was created to alleviate labor shortages across different industries.

The expansion comes as the Hong Kong Government continues to address manpower shortages across multiple sectors through the Enhanced Supplementary Labour Scheme, which was created to alleviate labor shortages across different industries. Certification-driven demand: Completion of a recognized QASRS course is an important step for individuals seeking to apply for a Security Personnel Permit, which is required for paid security duties in Hong Kong. QASRS standards are designed to ensure recognized security training courses are properly run and consistently delivered.

About SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit www.sugroup.com.hk.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company makes forward-looking statements in this report within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the closing of the offering, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this report and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to a variety of factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

SOURCE SU Group Holdings Limited