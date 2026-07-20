MADRID, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuanNutra, a global provider of science-backed branded and functional ingredients, and Carbyne Equity Partners today announced that SuanNutra has signed an agreement to acquire a portfolio of specialty natural ingredients businesses from IFF (NYSE: IFF). The businesses will merge with SuanNutra's existing operations to create an enlarged global group in science-backed natural ingredients. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory clearances and customary closing conditions.

Positioned to be a new category leader

SuanNutra, a Carbyne Equity Partners Portfolio Company, Expands Product Portfolio with Specialty Natural Ingredients Businesses from IFF

The combination is a transformational step for SuanNutra, delivering directly on its strategy of scaling nutraceutical science into measurable impact and expanding into food-enhancement ingredients.

The incoming businesses bring an expanded range of clinically supported branded ingredients and owned botanical extraction at source, scientifically backed fermented vitamins and minerals, together with plant-derived natural colours, antioxidants and flavours.

The combined manufacturing footprint spans botanical extraction in Spain, Slovenia and Peru and fermentation in the United States. The merged group will have around 700 employees serving more than 1,200 customers in over 60 countries. Customers will continue to be served seamlessly, without interruption, and the group will continue to invest in commercial capability, R&D and innovation across the enlarged group.

The newly combined entity strengthens SuanNutra's Visible Health strategy – clinically backed ingredients delivering wellness benefits consumers can see and feel. In food enhancement, the natural colours, antioxidants and flavours place the group at the centre of the industry's shift from synthetic dyes, preservatives and flavours to natural and clean-label ingredients.

A winning matchup of complementary expertise

Anthony Weston, Group CEO of SuanNutra, said: "The engaged, experienced people in these businesses know the products and customers deeply, and that expertise is central to everything we aspire to achieve. Together we will build, grow and transform this group into a stronger partner for our customers offering manufacturing at source, clinically proven ingredients, and a broad natural portfolio across nutraceuticals and food enhancement."

Yoni Glickman, Non-Executive Chairman of SuanNutra, added: "Clinically supported branded ingredients are where this industry is heading – proven actives with the science to stand behind them. This expansion puts SuanNutra at the forefront of this transition. The move from artificial colours and preservatives to natural, scientifically substantiated ingredients is reshaping the food and health industries faster than ever."

Markus Petersen, Managing Partner of Carbyne Equity Partners, explained: "SuanNutra has a clear strategy and a management team that understands these businesses and their markets. This merger creates a botanical-based ingredients group of genuine scale and scientific credibility, and we are pleased to back the team in building it. We look forward to the opportunities these teams and SuanNutra will create together."

Mai Karas, Investment Director of Carbyne Equity Partners, concluded: "Specialty ingredients are at the heart of Carbyne's investment strategy. This transaction brings a global range of natural ingredients into the group and deepens our focus on the sector."

HSF Kramer acted as legal counsel to SuanNutra and Carbyne and EY acted as financial advisor.