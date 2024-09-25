SUBARU AND ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION PARTNER TO LAUNCH LARGEST CORPORATE TREE DISTRIBUTION PROGRAM

Signature partnership to support planting hundreds of thousands of community trees as part of Subaru Loves the Earth® initiative

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. and the Arbor Day Foundation are teaming up for the largest single corporate investment in community tree distribution in the non-profit's history. The partnership, announced during Climate Week NYC, is aligned with the automotive company's long-standing Subaru Loves the Earth® initiative, and will result in hundreds of thousands of mature and native trees being distributed in local communities nationwide thanks to Subaru's strong network of retailers.

American cities lose 36 million trees every year due to disease, age, and extreme weather. This loss threatens not only the beauty of our communities but also the environmental and health benefits trees provide. A single mature tree can remove CO2 from the atmosphere, provide oxygen, and cool urban areas by up to 10 degrees, reducing the impact of heat waves and air pollution.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru's commitment to the environment is well-established, and partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation is a natural extension of what we have learned through our previous and ongoing initiatives. We are making an intentional effort to bring our love of nature back to communities on a large scale that will have a significant impact. Whether it is through waste reduction, conserving resources, or preserving and enhancing natural spaces, we are in constant pursuit of opportunities that will help our planet because we know it is the right thing to do."

The scope of the partnership is unmatched and will help expand the Arbor Day Foundation's work in communities beginning in spring 2025 and growing over consecutive years. As the Foundation's largest partner of community tree projects, Subaru will fund hundreds of projects each year, with the Arbor Day Foundation using their expertise to select the native tree species for each region of the country to ensure they are suitable for the local climate.

To celebrate the partnership, Subaru and Arbor Day Foundation will be giving away 200 mature and native trees to community members in the automaker's hometown of Camden, NJ, and volunteering during one of the city's final "Camden Strong" neighborhood cleanup events for the 2024 season. This hometown volunteer effort will have an immediate positive environmental impact, helping to rebuild tree canopies, raise air quality, conserve water, reduce flooding, and improve community well-being.

To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth, the automaker's commitment to protect and conserve the planet so everyone can live in safe and healthy communities visit Subaru.com/earth.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

