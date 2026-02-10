SUBARU FOCUSES ON CONSUMER AFFORDABILITY AND EXCELLENT VALUE WITH UPDATED PRICING ON 2026 SUBARU FORESTER GAS AND HYBRID MODELS, INCLUDING NEW FORESTER SPORT ONYX EDITION

Updated pricing with emphasis on affordability and value on more than 90% of Subaru Forester models, including Forester Hybrid, Forester Wilderness, and Forester gas models

New Forester Sport Onyx Edition trim level with 19-inch dark finish wheels with blacked-out interior and exterior accents

Efficient next-generation Subaru hybrid powertrain up to 40% more efficient than non-hybrid counterpart

2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid starts at $34,730 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing for its 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid SUV, along with updated pricing for the entire 2026 Subaru Forester lineup. The updated pricing reflects Subaru's continued emphasis on affordability and value for Forester, a hallmark since the bestselling compact SUV was introduced nearly 30 years ago. A recent recipient of the IIHS' TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, the agency's highest designation, and one of Consumer Reports' Top Picks and highest-rated SUVs on the market, the 2026 Forester is poised for even more growth with affordability in mind.

2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid 2026 Subaru Forester Sport Onyx Edition 2026 Subaru Forester Sport Onyx Edition

"The Subaru Forester is a safe, capable, durable, and versatile SUV compared with its competitors. We recognize that consumers are focused on affordability now, more than ever. This creates an opportunity to deliver even greater value for our customers in one of our core Subaru models," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.

After a successful 2025 debut, the 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid returns this year, starting at $34,730 MSRP. The 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid, along with the rest of the Forester lineup, features a revised gear selector and cupholder design to improve ergonomics and comfort for the driver and front passenger.

Joining the lineup this year, the 2026 Subaru Forester Sport Onyx Edition trim level adds eye-catching 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with a dark metallic finish, dark gray exterior badging, black and gray StarTex® interior upholstery, a Harman Kardon® speaker system with a 576-watt equivalent amplifier, and more for $36,495 MSRP.

2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid

All Subaru Forester Hybrid models are powered by a next-generation series-parallel hybrid system that returns up to 40% better fuel economy than the non-hybrid Forester, with 194 total system horsepower, and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Powered by a specially developed 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine and electric motors paired with a Lineartronic® CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), the 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid is rated by the EPA with a combined total range of 581 miles on a single tank of fuel. The hybrid powertrain in the Subaru Forester Hybrid was specifically designed to integrate seamlessly into the existing all-wheel-drive architecture of the Forester, with no loss of all-wheel-drive capability.

All Forester Hybrid models are equipped with a tablet-style Subaru 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and a 12.3-inch full digital gauge cluster.

2026 Subaru Forester Premium Hybrid

Starting at $34,730 MSRP, the 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid is well-equipped with comfort features and an efficient next-generation hybrid powertrain with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Those features include 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Driver Assist Technology including Automatic Emergency Steering, Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert System, 12.3-inch Full Digital Gauge Cluster, Power Rear Gate with Hands-Free Foot Activation Sensor, Subaru 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System, and X-MODE® Dual Mode System with Hill Descent Control.

2026 Subaru Forester Sport Hybrid

With unique interior and exterior style, capability, and efficiency, the 2026 Subaru Forester Sport Hybrid is an exceptional value for $37,930 MSRP. The Forester Sport Hybrid adds 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with bronze finish, a gloss black front grille, Harman Kardon® speaker system with 576-watt equivalent amp and 11 speakers, animal-free StarTex® interior upholstery and Reverse Automatic Braking.

2026 Subaru Forester Limited Hybrid

Adding convenience items such as a Subaru 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System, 8-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, rain-sensing wipers and more, the 2026 Subaru Forester Limited Hybrid goes further for $38,995 MSRP. Other features include a Harman Kardon® speaker system, Reverse Automatic Braking, chrome and black exterior badging and animal-free StarTex® interior upholstery with blue stitching.

2026 Subaru Forester Touring Hybrid

At the top of the model lineup, the 2026 Subaru Forester Touring Hybrid adds luxury and convenience items for $41,545 MSRP, which is less than competitors with similar equipment. That includes 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with dark gray and machine finish, Subaru 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System with Harman Kardon® speaker system, 360-degree Surround View Monitor, DriverFocus® Driver Monitoring System, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats (outboard positions), Smart Rear View Mirror, and leather-trimmed upholstery with Ultrasuede® inserts.

2026 Subaru Forester Sport Onyx Edition

The 2026 Subaru Forester Sport Onyx Edition adds 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with a dark metallic finish, black integrated front, side, and rear underguards with gloss black inserts, and dark gray exterior badging for $36,495 MSRP.

Blending durability and design, the Forester Sport Onyx interior features black and gray StarTex® upholstery with brown stitching. Black interior accents are complemented by a simulated leather dash panel, passenger-side decorative trim with brown stitching, metallic accents, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with brown stitching. A Harman Kardon® speaker system comes standard for exceptional sound quality. Complementing its bold styling, the Forester Sport Onyx Edition delivers sharper handling through unique suspension tuning shared with the Forester Sport that improves driving stability while maintaining ride comfort, and SI-Drive engine performance management with Intelligent (I) and Sport Sharp (S#) drive modes.

The new 2026 Subaru Forester Sport Onyx Edition is powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, delivering 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque with low-RPM response for improved drivability compared to the previous generation. It is paired with a Lineartronic® Continuously Variable Transmission featuring an 8-speed manual shift mode with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. A revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, shared with the rest of the Forester lineup, features quicker center differential lockup and reduced wheelspin in off-road conditions.

All 2026 Subaru Forester models are assembled at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, Indiana.

2026 Subaru Foresteri Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option (If Available) MSRP Forester CVT NA $29,995 Forester Premium CVT 15 $31,995 Forester Premium Hybrid CVT NA $34,730 Forester Sport CVT 24 $34,795 Forester Sport Onyx Edition CVT NA $36,495 Forester Sport Hybrid CVT NA $37,930 Forester Wilderness CVT 33 $36,995 Forester Limited CVT 42 $35,995 Forester Limited Hybrid CVT NA $38,995 Forester Touring CVT NA $39,995 Forester Touring Hybrid CVT NA $41,545

2026 Subaru Forester Option Packages Code Description MSRP 15 Power Rear Gate + Blind-Spot Detection / Rear Cross-Traffic Alert $1,200 24 Harman Kardon® Speaker System + Power Rear Gate + Reverse Automatic Braking $1,700 33 Harman Kardon® Speaker System + Navigation + Power Rear Gate + Digital Gauge Cluster $2,200 42 Harman Kardon® Speaker System + Navigation + Reverse Automatic Braking $1,600 2026 Subaru Forester Paint Options Premium Paint (River Rock Pearl, Daybreak Blue Pearl) $395

Destination & Delivery is $1,450 for Forester and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,600 for retailers in Alaska.

iPricing does not apply to vehicles already in retailer inventory.

