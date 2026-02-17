SUBARU CROSSTREK NAMED THE MOST DEPENDABLE SMALL SUV IN JD POWER 2026 US VEHICLE DEPENDABILITY STUDY

Subaru Crosstrek named The Most Dependable Small SUV in America

Subaru Crosstrek also named top Small SUV in JD Power 2026 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards for third consecutive year.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek available now starting at $26,995 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the Subaru Crosstrek was named The Most Dependable Small SUV in America in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. The award comes on the heels of the bestselling SUV's JD Power 2026 U.S. Residual Value Award in the Small SUV segment for the third consecutive year.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

The U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, now in its 37th year, examines more than 180 specific problem areas across nine major vehicle categories, including driver-assist technology, interior and user experience, powertrain, driving experience, and vehicle exterior and interior.

"Earning the title of The Most Dependable Small SUV in America from JD Power is a tremendous honor," said Jeff Walters, President and COO of Subaru of America, Inc. "Dependability is at the heart of what our customers expect from Subaru. This recognition, alongside our continued commitment to affordability, reflects our dedication to delivering quality, capability, and long-term value to our owners."

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Sport Hybrid, Limited, Limited Hybrid, and Wilderness trim levels. According to Experian, 97% of Subaru Crosstrek vehicles sold in the last 10 years are still on the road today.i

New for 2026, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is equipped with an Atkinson/Miller-cycle 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine paired to electric motors and a high-capacity lithium-ion battery making 194 horsepower combined.



All trim levels of the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek are equipped with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-MODE® Dual Mode System with Hill Descent Control, and at least 8.7 inches of ground clearance. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic® CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with smooth and quiet performance.

More information on the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study can be found here.

About JD Power

JD Power is a proven leader in business-critical data and intelligence to drive auto-related decisions with confidence and clarity. By leveraging unmatched proprietary data, advanced analytics and deep industry expertise, JD Power fuels original equipment manufacturers, retailers, lenders, insurers and partners to enhance their performance.

Since 1968, JD Power has delivered incisive guidance and intelligence about customer interactions with brands and products. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

i Based on Experian Automotive vehicles in operation compared to total new registrations for model year 2015-2024 as of December 2024.

