SUBARU ANNOUNCES 2025 BRZ SERIES.PURPLE SPECIAL EDITION

Special edition of 500 vehicles

Offered exclusively in 6-speed manual transmission

Debut of new Galaxy Purple Pearl exterior color

Improved performance with standard STI short throw shifter and Flexible V-Bar

Unique exterior and interior accents

Priced at $35,445 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the new 2025 BRZ Series.Purple with a striking new color, unique exterior and interior accents, and performance upgrades. The special edition, limited to only 500 cars, will make its public debut October 19 at Subiefest Texas in Dallas.

The Series.Purple, the sixth special color edition for BRZ, is immediately recognizable by its Galaxy Purple Pearl exterior. The new color is complemented by standard 18-inch alloy wheels in a new satin silver finish and black badging on the rear decklid.

Inside, the sports car's cabin is wrapped in black upholstery with exclusive gray stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, door panels, shifter boot, and parking brake boot. Standard performance-design front seats with Ultrasuede® seating surfaces and height-adjustable head restraints feature exclusive gray stitching and grey leather bolsters. The iconic Subaru Tecnica International logo is displayed on the red starter button and aluminum shifter knob, and the BRZ Series.Purple also adds a standard STI short throw shifter and Flexible V-Bar for improved performance.

Priced at $35,445 MSRP, the Subaru BRZ Series.Purple is powered by the platform's 2.4-liter (naturally aspirated) 228-horsepower SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission. All trim levels come equipped with a comprehensive list of standard features including EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology; TORSEN® limited-slip differential; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; LED headlights (low and high beam) with automatic height adjustment; Vehicle Stability Control with Track Mode and Sport Mode; dual-zone automatic climate control; Incline Start Assist; rear center console storage box with dual USB-A input/charge ports and auxiliary input jack; variable intermittent windshield wipers with speed-sensing mist feature; and Welcome Lighting.

Based on the Limited trim, the Subaru BRZ Series.Purple also includes Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4 summer tires, heated exterior power mirrors; upgraded audio system that includes a 2-channel amplifier and two additional speakers; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Steering Responsive Headlights; and STARLINK® Safety and Security.

The latest generation BRZ has bold styling that is as impressive as its handling prowess. The overall impression is modern, agile, and powerful, with focused and functional aerodynamic details. The tidy coupe design cuts through the air with a low and wide frontal area set off by large functional air intakes and a low grille capped by proud fender arches that allow just enough room for suspension points. At the rear of the car, the large rear fenders and wide track flow into dual exhausts for a low and wide stance. This visual heft is lightened by a narrow greenhouse and rear hatch that flows into a dramatic upturned "ducktail" rear spoiler.

The BRZ Series.Purple will make its debut on October 19 at the 2024 Subiefest Texas at Lone Star Park in Dallas. The event is the largest annual gathering of Subaru fans in Texas, drawing a crowd of thousands each year.

The entire 2025 BRZ model arrives at retailers nationwide early next year.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

