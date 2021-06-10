Subaru Announces Airslayer Global Takeover: Competition And Display Tour For The Gymkhana 2020 WRX STI

The flight theme from Gymkhana 2020 and Flying Finish will continue with the Airslayer Global Takeover, which kicks off with the release of the Gymkhana 2020 Extended Cut on the Subaru YouTube channel on June 15 featuring more than a minute of additional footage and new stunts from Pastrana's hometown shred in Annapolis, Maryland.

Subaru will give the Gymkhana 2020 WRX STI its competition debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb Shootout in July, where Pastrana will fight for overall honors in the race up the 1.16-mile Goodwood hill. Mid-August will see the STI climbing to the clouds at the Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb presented by Yokohama, as Pastrana attempts to break his own historic record of 5:44.72 from 2017 on the 7.6 mile Mt. Washington Auto Road, which he called "the toughest road to drive flat-out in the world".

"From the first test in this STI, I knew we had to use it for more than Gymkhana!" Pastrana said. "So much power and downforce, plus all the rally and rallycross tech in the chassis and suspension--this car is going to be perfect for hillclimbs, where we can really take advantage of this level of performance. Plus I'm really excited that we can finally share it with fans for the first time as events reopen this summer."

After its hillclimb schedule wraps up, the world's wildest WRX STI will be on display at events throughout the summer and fall, including the New York Auto Show in August, the world's two largest Subaru enthusiast festivals (Wicked Big Meet in September and Subiefest California in October) and November's Los Angeles Auto Show. More appearances will be announced at a later date.

2021 AIRSLAYER GLOBAL TAKEOVER SCHEDULE

June 15: Gymkhana 2020 Extended Cut

Subaru YouTube Channel

July 8-11: Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb Shootout

Goodwood, UK

August 13-15: Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb presented by Yokohama

Pinkham Notch, NH

August 19-29: New York Auto Show

New York, NY

September 12: Wicked Big Meet

Stafford, CT

October 17: Subiefest California

Arcadia, CA

November 17-28: Los Angeles Auto Show

Los Angeles, CA

