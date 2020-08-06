Subaru Announces Pricing On 2021 Legacy And Outback Models

Now standard on all trim levels, Steering Responsive LED headlights (low and high beam) for improved visibility when driving at night. The Steering Responsive Headlight system aims the headlight beams in the direction the vehicle is traveling on curved roads.

In an effort to prevent child and/or pet entrapment, a Rear Seat Reminder is now standard on all Legacy and Outback trims. The system reminds the driver to check the rear seat area before exiting the vehicle.

Also new for the year, a standard Seat Belt Reminder detects passengers in the front and/or rear seating position and gives an audible and visual warning if their seatbelt has not been fastened.

2021 Subaru Legacy

The 2021 Legacy is available in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited, Limited XT and Touring XT. Pricing on the Legacy starts at $22,895 just a $150 increase from the previous year.

The Legacy Base is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by the 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine. The naturally aspired engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches.

The award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology is standard on all trim levels. EyeSight includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control (AACC) with Lane Centering. The safety feature works in conjunction with AACC to assist with centering the SUV within the travel lane.

The Legacy comes with an extensive list of standard features including power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well as dual USB input ports in the front center console. The standard security system includes remote keyless entry. Additionally, the Base comes well-equipped with the SUBARU STARLINK™ dual 7.0-inch Multimedia system that features Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto, and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity.

An Alloy Wheel Package is available for an MSRP of $350. With a retail value of $1,000, the 17-inch wheel package is discounted significantly for customers.

Starting at $25,145 the 2021 Legacy Premium also increases just $150. Upgrades over the Base trim include All-Weather Package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system and a 10-way power driver seat. Two additional USB charging ports are included in the rear section of the center console. The Premium comes standard with the tablet-style 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus. The center information display offers direct touch controls for multimedia, HVAC, and vehicle settings.

The Premium also introduces an all-new exterior color: Brilliant Bronze Metallic. The new color can be paired with either ivory or black interior.

Two Option Packages are available for the Premium with no price increase from the previous year. The first package includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, LED fog lights and Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The MSRP is only $1,000. The second package adds a Power Moonroof and STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation powered by TomTom® for an MSRP of $2,595.

The 2021 Subaru Legacy Sport starts at $27,095 and upgrades the Premium trim with unique 18-inch sport-styled wheels in black finish; sport-type front grille; body color rocker trim and trunk spoiler; LED fog lights; exterior mirrors in Crystal Black Silica finish; and unique charcoal gray upholstery with bold red contrast stitching.

The Legacy Sport offers an available option package with the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Power Moonroof; Reverse Automatic Braking; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The MSRP is still $2,245.

The 2021 Legacy Limited, with a starting price of $29,895 adds luxury features including perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; heated rear seat backs; rear A/C outlets; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Standard driver assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The Limited offers a single option package that includes the DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System, STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon® premium audio system; Power Moonroof and Heated Steering Wheel. The MSRP is the same price as the previous year at $2,045.

At $34,445, the turbo-charged Legacy Limited XT increases by only $250 for 2021 model year. Along with the upgraded 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine, the Limited XT adds features including: Power Moonroof; Heated Steering Wheel; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation featuring a Harman Kardon premium audio system; and DriverFocus.

The Legacy Touring XT is priced at $36,145, a $250 increase from the previous year. The top trim builds on the Limited XT and adds a 180-degree Front View Monitor and a Sierra Tan Nappa Leather upholstery.

2021 Subaru Outback

The 2021 Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance for all Outback models is greater than that in many SUVs.

For 2021, Outback is offered in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models.

The well-equipped Outback (Base) starts at a value driven price of $26,795, only a $150 increase over the previous year. The Base comes with an extensive list of standard features including power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well dual USB input ports in the front center console.

Additionally, the Base includes the STARLINK dual 7.0-inch Multimedia system featuring an upper 7-inch touchscreen with audio controls, and lower 7-inch screen that accesses the climate control system and controls for EyeSight, X-MODE, and other vehicle systems. The multimedia system audio offers AM/FM/HD Radio; Apple CarPlay™ and Android™ Auto; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity.

Priced from $29,045, the Outback Premium increases by just $150 over the prior year. The Premium includes all the standard equipment from the Base and adds several features including the All-Weather Package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system; 10-way power driver seat, and two USB charging ports in the rear section of the center console. The Premium also upgrades to the 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus.

The new exterior color, Brilliant Bronze Metallic, is available starting with the Premium trim level.

There are two Option Packages available for the Premium. The first includes Hands-Free Power Rear Gate; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The MSRP remains at $1,400. The second package adds a Power Moonroof and the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation for an MSRP of $2,995.

Priced from $35,145 the Outback Onyx Edition XT increases just $250 from the previous year. The newest member of the Outback family includes all the standard features from the Premium plus the 2.4-liter turbo SUBARU BOXER® engine, Hands-Free Power Gate, 180-Degree Front View Monitor, Dual-Mode X-MODE, and a full-size spare tire. The rugged SUV also comes standard with unique black-finish exterior elements, 18-inch alloy wheels and badging, as well as an exclusive gray two-tone interior with seats wrapped in durable StarTex® material.

A single Option Package including a Power Moonroof, STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia with Navigation, and Reverse Automatic Braking is available for $1,845.

The well-appointed Outback Limited increases a nominal $150 over the 20MY to $33,595. The Limited builds from the Premium trim with additional features including perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; heated rear seat backs; rear A/C outlets; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Standard driver assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

An Option Package includes Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia with Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, and DriverFocus. The MSRP, at $2,045, carries over from the previous year.

At $37,995, the turbo-charged 2021 Outback Limited XT increases $250 over the 20MY. Along with the upgraded 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine, Outback Limited XT adds features including Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, and DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.

The Outback Touring is priced at $37,495, an increase of just $150. The top-of-the-line trim level includes all the standard equipment of the Limited plus the 180-Degree Front View Monitor; automatic power-folding mirrors; Heated Steering Wheel and Ventilated Seats. The Touring is adorned with exclusive exterior and interior accents and genuine Java Brown Nappa Leather upholstery throughout the interior.

The Outback Touring XT is priced at $39,945, just $250 over the 20MY MSRP, and comes with all the standard equipment of the Touring and adds the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine.

The Outback and Legacy are built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent and Impreza.

2021 Legacy Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

Destination

and Delivery Legacy CVT 01, 02 $22,895 $23,820 Legacy Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $25,145 $26,070 Legacy Sport CVT 21, 27 $27,095 $28,020 Legacy Limited CVT 31, 34 $29,895 $30,820 Legacy Limited XT CVT 32 $34,445 $35,370 Legacy Touring XT CVT 41 $36,145 $37,070

2021 Legacy Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01, 11, 21, 31, 32, 41 Standard Model N/A 02 Alloy Wheel Package $350 13 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + LED Fog lights $1,000 15 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push Button Start + LED Fog lights + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System $2,595 27 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Power Moonroof + Reverse Automatic Braking + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System $2,245 34 Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Heated Steering Wheel + Driver Focus (Distraction Mitigation System) $2,045



Destination & Delivery is $925 for Legacy and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,075 for retailers in Alaska.

2021 Outback Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

Destination

and Delivery Outback CVT '01 $26,795 $27,845 Outback Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $29,045 $30,095 Outback Limited CVT 31, 34 $33,595 $34,645 Outback Touring CVT 41 $37,495 $38,545 Outback Onyx Edition XT CVT 21, 22 $35,145 $36,195 Outback Limited XT CVT 32 $37,995 $39,045 Outback Touring XT CVT 41 $39,945 $40,995

2021 Outback Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01, 11, 21, 31, 32, 41 Standard Model N/A 13 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate $1,400 15 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System $2,995 22 Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Reverse Automatic Braking $1,845 34 Power Moonroof + Heated Steering Wheel + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Driver Focus $2,045



Destination & Delivery is $1,050 for Outback and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,200 for retailers in Alaska.

