Subaru Announces Pricing On 2022 Outback And Legacy Models

The all-new Outback Wilderness debuts for the 2022 model year and is ready for adventure with a standard 2.4-liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER ® engine, advanced dual function X-MODE ® , elevated 9.5-inch ground clearance, all-terrain tires, upgraded suspension and unique exterior and interior styling.

For better nighttime visibility, LED fog lights are now standard equipment on all Outback trim levels.

The Outback and Legacy Premium trims now feature rear ventilation in the center console for better climate control throughout the cabin.

The popular Legacy Sport receives several upgrades including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Power Moonroof; and Reverse Automatic Braking.

2022 Subaru Outback

The Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control.

For 2022, Outback is offered in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, all-new Wilderness, Limited XT and Touring XT trim levels.

The well-equipped Outback (Base) starts at a value driven price of $26,945, only a $150 increase from the previous year. The Base comes with an extensive list of standard features including EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology featuring Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering; Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™; LED Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist; Rear Vision Camera with Adaptive Guidelines; X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control; and LED fog lights.

Standard convenience features include power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well dual USB input ports in the front center console.

Additionally, the Base is equipped with the SUBARU STARLINK® dual 7.0-inch center information display featuring an upper 7-inch touchscreen with audio controls, and lower 7-inch touchscreen with controls for climate, EyeSight, X-MODE, and other vehicle systems. The multimedia system offers AM/FM/HD Radio; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity.

The Outback Premium starts at $29,145, also an increase of just $100 from the prior year. The Premium includes all the standard equipment from the Base and adds several features including the All-Weather Package; leather-wrapped steering wheel; dual-zone automatic climate control system; 10-way power driver seat; and two USB charging ports in the rear section of the center console. The Premium also upgrades to the 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus. New for 2022, the Premium is equipped with rear ventilation in the center console for increased comfort for the occupants in the back seats.

There are two option packages available for the Premium. The first includes Hands-Free Power Rear Gate; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert with an MSRP of $1,400. The second package adds a Power Moonroof and the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation for an MSRP of $2,995.

Priced from $35,145 the Outback Onyx Edition XT remains the same as the previous year. The Onyx Edition XT includes all the standard features from the Premium plus the 2.4-liter turbo SUBARU BOXER® engine; Hands-Free Power Gate; 180-Degree Front View Monitor; dual function X-MODE; and a full-size spare tire. The SUV comes standard with unique black-finish exterior elements; 18-inch alloy wheels and badging; and a two-tone interior with seats wrapped in durable StarTex® material.

A single option package that includes Power Moonroof; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia with Navigation; and Reverse Automatic Braking is available for an MSRP of $1,845.

The Outback Wilderness has a starting price of $36,995. The all-new trim level builds off the Onyx Edition XT including the 2.4-liter turbo SUBARU BOXER® engine; Hands-Free Power Gate; 180-Degree Front View Monitor; and a full-size matching spare tire. In addition, the Outback Wilderness is equipped with exclusive new features including advanced dual function X-MODE; Yokohama GEOLANDAR® all-terrain tires; and unique exterior and interiors accents.

The suspension on Outback Wilderness has been tuned for improved stability on rough terrain while retaining ride comfort and handling performance on the open road. The front and rear shock absorbers and springs were increased in length to provide more suspension travel with 9.5 inches of ground clearance.

An option package that offers Power Moonroof; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia with Navigation; and Reverse Automatic Braking is available for an MSRP of $1,845.

The well-appointed Outback Limited starts at $33,595, no increase from the previous year, and adds perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; heated rear seat backs; hands-free power rear gate; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start to its list of standard features. Standard driver assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

An option package includes Power Moonroof; Heated Steering Wheel; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia with Navigation; Harman Kardon® premium audio system; and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System. The $2,045 MSRP carries over from the previous year.

At $37,995, the turbo-charged 2022 Outback Limited XT maintains pricing from the previous model year. Along with the upgraded 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine, Outback Limited XT adds Power Moonroof; Heated Steering Wheel; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation; Harman Kardon premium audio system, and DriverFocus.

The Outback Touring is priced at $37,495, no increase from the previous year. The top-of-the-line trim level includes all the standard equipment of the Limited, plus the 180-Degree Front View Monitor; automatic power-folding mirrors; Heated Steering Wheel and Ventilated Seats. The Touring is adorned with exclusive exterior and interior accents and genuine Java Brown Nappa Leather upholstery throughout the interior.

The Outback Touring XT is priced at $39,945, also priced the same as 2021 model year, and comes with all the standard equipment of the Touring and adds the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine.

2022 Subaru Legacy

The 2022 Legacy is available in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited, Limited XT and Touring XT. Pricing on the Legacy starts at $22,995, just a $100 increase from the previous year.



New for 2022 model year, the Legacy Base comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish. Previously an option package, the aluminum wheel set was priced at $350 MSRP last year.

The Legacy is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by the 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine. The naturally aspired engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches.



The award-winning Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard on all trim levels. EyeSight includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control (AACC) with Lane Centering. The safety feature works in conjunction with AACC to assist with centering the sedan within the travel lane.



The Legacy comes with an extensive list of standard features including power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well as dual USB input ports in the front center console. The standard security system includes remote keyless entry. Additionally, the Base is equipped with the SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch Multimedia system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity.

Starting at $25,245, the Legacy Premium also receives a minimal increase of $100. Upgrades over the Base trim include the All-Weather Package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system and a 10-way power driver seat. Two additional USB charging ports are included in the rear section of the center console. The Premium comes standard with the tablet-style 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus. New for 2022, the Premium comes standard with rear ventilation in the center console for better climate control throughout the cabin.

Two option packages are available for the Premium. The first package includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; LED fog lights; and Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The MSRP is only $1,000. The second package adds a Power Moonroof and STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation powered by TomTom® for an MSRP of $2,595.

The Legacy Sport is priced at $28,790 and upgrades from the Premium trim with unique 18-inch sport-styled wheels in black finish; sport-type front grille; body color rocker trim and trunk spoiler; LED fog lights; exterior mirrors in Crystal Black Silica finish; and unique charcoal gray upholstery with bold red contrast stitching.

For 2022, the Legacy Sport adds Power Moonroof; Reverse Automatic Braking; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert as standard equipment.

The Legacy Limited, with a starting price of $29,945, includes luxury features such as perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; heated rear seat backs; rear A/C outlets; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Standard driver assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

The Limited offers a single option package that includes DriverFocus; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon premium audio system; Power Moonroof and Heated Steering Wheel. The MSRP is the same price as the previous year at $2,045.



At $34,495, the turbo-charged Legacy Limited XT increases by only $50 for the 2022 model year. Along with the upgraded 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine, the Limited XT adds features including Power Moonroof; Heated Steering Wheel; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation; Harman Kardon premium audio system; and DriverFocus.

The Legacy Touring XT is priced at $36,195, a $50 increase from the previous year. The top trim builds on the Limited XT and adds a 180-degree Front View Monitor and a Sierra Tan Nappa Leather upholstery.

The Outback and Legacy are built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent and Impreza.

2022 Outback Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + Destination and Delivery Outback CVT '01 $26,945 $28,070 Outback Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $29,145 $30,270 Outback Limited CVT 31, 34 $33,595 $34,720 Outback Touring CVT 41 $37,495 $38,620 Outback Onyx Edition XT CVT 21, 22 $35,145 $36,270 Outback Wilderness CVT 21, 22 $36,995 $38,120 Outback Limited XT CVT 32 $37,995 $39,120 Outback Touring XT CVT 41 $39,945 $41,070

2022 Outback Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01, 11, 21, 31, 32, 41 Standard Model N/A 13 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate $1,400 15 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System $2,995 22 Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Reverse Automatic Braking $1,845 34 Power Moonroof + Heated Steering Wheel + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Driver Focus $2,045

Destination & Delivery is $1,125 for Outback and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,275 for retailers in Alaska.

2022 Legacy Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + Destination and Delivery Legacy CVT 02 $22,995 $23,955 Legacy Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $25,245 $26,205 Legacy Sport CVT 21 $28,790 $29,750 Legacy Limited CVT 31, 34 $29,945 $30,905 Legacy Limited XT CVT 32 $34,495 $35,455 Legacy Touring XT CVT 41 $36,195 $37,155

2022 Legacy Option Packages Code Description MSRP 11, 31, 32, 41 Standard Model N/A 02 Alloy Wheel Package N/A 13 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + LED Fog lights $1,000 15 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push Button Start + LED Fog lights + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System $2,595 34 Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Heated Steering Wheel + Driver Focus (Distraction Mitigation System) $2,045

Destination & Delivery is $960 for Legacy and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,110 for retailers in Alaska.

