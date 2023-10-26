New performance-focused BRZ tS trim

EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology standard across model line

Driver Assist Technology standard across model line Dynamic 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER ® engine

engine Standard SUBARU STARLINK ® 8-inch Multimedia system

8-inch Multimedia system Starting price of $30,195

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2024 BRZ rear-wheel drive sports car. With a rev-happy 2.4-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine, precise handling and new top-of-the line tS trim, the 2024 BRZ arrives in Subaru retailers early next year.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2024 BRZ SPORTS CAR

Every 2024 BRZ is powered by a 2.4-liter (naturally aspirated) 228-hp SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission or a six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. For 2024, the BRZ is offered in three trim levels: Premium, Limited and tS.

For the first time, Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard across the BRZ model line, including vehicles equipped with a manual transmission. The advanced safety system includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking system, lane departure and sway warning, and lead vehicle start alert.

BRZ Premium

The 2024 BRZ Premium, priced at $30,195, comes equipped with an extensive list of standard features including Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; LED headlights (low- and high-beam); dual-zone automatic climate control; Incline Start Assist; power locks including fuel-door lock; power windows with auto up/down and pinch protection; Welcome Lighting; 17-inch alloy wheels in a dark gray finish; TORSEN® limited-slip rear differential; and Vehicle Stability Control with Track Mode.

The BRZ's tire pressure monitoring system allows two sets of wheels to be ID-registered. This enables the owner to conveniently switch to seasonal tires mounted on a second set of wheels instead of changing the tires on the original wheels. Standard Active Sound Control enhances engine sound within the cabin for a more engaging driving experience.

The latest generation BRZ blends sleek styling and classic sports car proportions that are as impressive as its handling prowess. The overall impression is modern, agile, and quick, with focused and functional aerodynamic details. The tidy coupe design cuts through the air with a low and wide frontal area set off by large functional air intakes and a low grille capped with proud fender arches that allow just enough room for suspension points. At the rear of the car, the large rear fenders and wide track flow into dual exhausts for a low and wide stance. This visual heft is lightened by a narrow greenhouse and rear decklid that flows into a dramatic upturned "ducktail" rear spoiler.

The cockpit in the sports car focuses on the driver without sacrificing passenger comfort. The clean and intuitive layout makes instruments and controls easily visible and accessible. Designed to resemble Subaru's iconic BOXER engine, the 7-inch digital instrument panel displays the tachometer front and center with vehicle information on each side.

Flanking the tachometer on the left, a programmable meter can display amps, coolant temperature or lateral-G. When Track Mode is selected, the tachometer switches from a traditional circular form to a linear graph with a color display.

Inside, the cabin is wrapped in black upholstery with contrasting red stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot, and parking brake boot. Performance-design front seats with height-adjustable head restraints are also standard.

While its primary mission is connecting the driver to the road, the 2024 BRZ also connects occupants to the digital world with the SUBARU STARLINK® 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system. Standard for all trim levels, the system features an Integrated Center Information Display that includes smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto; Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; rear vision camera; and SiriusXM® services.

The 2024 BRZ Premium is available exclusively with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission.

BRZ Limited

With a starting price of $32,695, the 2024 BRZ Limited adds 18-inch alloy wheels in matte gray finish; Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4 summer tires; heated exterior power mirrors; an upgraded audio system that includes a 2-channel amplifier and two additional speakers; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist; and STARLINK® Safety and Security. Front seats on the Limited trim are upholstered with Ultrasuede® with red leather accents and feature dual-mode seat-heater controls.

Available on BRZ Limited is a performance-tuned six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission with adaptive control and steering wheel paddle-shift control switches. The 2024 BRZ Limited with optional automatic transmission is priced at $33,645.

The All-New BRZ tS

New for this year, the 2024 BRZ tS comes equipped with STI-tuned front and rear Hitachi® dampers resulting in greater flexibility and better control and stability. A high-performance Brembo braking system, including gold-painted 4-piston front calipers, gold-painted 2-piston rear calipers and larger pads and rotors, enhances stopping power, fade resistance and pedal feel. The BRZ tS also has 18-inch wheels in dark gray metallic finish mounted with 215/40 R18 Michelin Pilot® Sport 4 tires for superior grip and quicker turn-in.

Externally, the BRZ tS is distinguished by tS badging in the front grille and on the rear decklid. The exterior foldable mirrors and roof-mounted shark fin antenna come in a Crystal Black Silica finish. The tS will be available in all colors for the 2024 BRZ model line.

Inside, the BRZ tS cabin is wrapped in black upholstery with exclusive blue stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot and parking brake boot. Standard performance-design front seats with height-adjustable head restraints feature a blue leather accent down the middle. The leather-wrapped steering wheel comes with integrated control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth®. BRIN NAUB® nubuck-like material enhances the instrument panel visor and door trim. The iconic STI logo is displayed on the red starter button and customizable 7-inch digital instrument cluster, also updated with red accents.

The 2024 BRZ tS is powered by the platform's 2.4-liter (naturally aspirated) 228-hp SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission.

Based on the Limited trim, the tS also includes heated exterior power mirrors; an upgraded audio system that includes a 2-channel amplifier and two additional speakers; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist; and STARLINK® Safety and Security, in addition to standard features found on the BRZ Premium. The new 2024 BRZ tS is priced at $35,345.

2024 Subaru BRZ Model/Trim Transmission MSRP MSRP plus Destination

and Delivery ($1,120) BRZ Premium 6MT $30,195 $31,315 BRZ Limited 6MT $32,695 $33,815 BRZ Limited 6AT $33,645 $34,765 BRZ tS 6MT $35,345 $36,465 Destination & Delivery is $1,120 for BRZ and may vary in

the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT.

D&D is $1,270 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Todd Hill

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

Aaron Cole

720.231.0809

acole1@subaru.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.