SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2025 FORESTER WILDERNESS

Forester Wilderness is the most rugged and trail-capable Forester ever

Uprated suspension, 9.2-inch ground clearance and 3,000-lb. towing capacity

Standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

Starting price at $34,995 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced pricing today on the rugged 2025 Forester Wilderness SUV. The go-anywhere 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness is based on the previous-generation model and features increased capability, including 9.2 inches of ground clearance for adventure-seekers starting at $34,995 MSRP.

2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness

In addition to longer coil springs and shock absorbers, the 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness adds 17-inch matte-black alloy wheels wrapped in All-Terrain Yokohama GEOLANDAR® tires for increased traction on muddy, wet, or snowy roads or trails. A full-size spare is tucked underneath the cargo area for added confidence off the pavement.

The 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness includes a unique front fascia with a hexagonal grille and hexagonal LED fog lights, larger cladding around the wheels, and a front skid plate to help protect the SUV off-road. A useful anti-glare, matte black decal helps diffuse light from the hood for better outward vision and gives the Subaru Forester Wilderness a visually distinctive appearance on the road and the trails.

Water-resistant StarTex® seating surfaces are easily cleanable, while all-weather mats and a standard cargo tray are well-suited for muddy gear and boots. The Wilderness also boasts more robust, ladder-style roof rails that can support up to 800 pounds while stationary, including a rooftop tent.

Inside, the Subaru Forester Wilderness' standard 60/40-split folding rear seats open up to 69.1 cubic feet of cargo space with a wide 51.2-inch rear gate opening width to help load bulky gear. With the rear seats upright, the Wilderness comfortably seats up to five people with 39.4 inches of rear seat legroom and 26.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row. For even more gear, the Subaru Forester Wilderness has a towing capacity of up to 3,000 pounds and comes standard with Trailer Stability Assist.

Standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control; Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Departure and Sway Warning and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Automatic Emergency Steering works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds slower than 50 mph.

Every 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness is powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission. The efficient engine sends 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. A SUBARU STARLINK® 6.5-inch Multimedia system with a high-resolution touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto compatibility, and Bluetooth® hands-free streaming connectivity is standard. The front center console comes equipped with dual UBS-A input/charge ports, while the rear center console is equipped with dual USB-A charge ports for second-row riders.

A single option package is available for the 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness and adds an 8.0-inch SUBARU STARLINK® 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation System, Harman Kardon® premium audio with 576-watt equivalent amp and nine speakers, and Power Rear Gate for $2,000 MSRP.

The 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness is assembled alongside the all-new 2025 Subaru Forester in Gunma, Japan. The Forester Wilderness will arrive at Subaru retailers in early 2025.

2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option MSRP MSRP plus

Destination and

Delivery ($1,420)i Forester Wilderness CVT 31, 33 $34,995 $36,415 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness Option Packages Code Description MSRP 31 Standard Model N/A 33 STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Harman Kardon Premium Speaker System + Power Rear Gate $2,000



Destination & Delivery is $1,420 for Forester Wilderness and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,570 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

856.488.8615

[email protected]

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

720.231.0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.