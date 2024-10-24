Sixth-generation Impreza standard in sporty 5-door hatchback design with 10-percent stiffer chassis and improved performance

Impreza RS trim level equipped with 2.5-liter, 182-hp Subaru BOXER ® engine

engine Available SUBARU STARLINK ® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with wireless Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto™ compatibility

11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility Standard Subaru EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology

Driver Assist Technology Starting price at $23,495 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced pricing today on the 2025 Subaru Impreza hatchback. One year after a clean-sheet redesign, the sixth-generation compact hatchback features impressive styling, upgraded safety features, and an available 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK® infotainment system. Returning for 2025, the Subaru Impreza RS trim level boasts a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine making 182 horsepower, exclusive 18-inch wheels, and unique interior and exterior accents.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2025 IMPREZA

The 2025 Subaru Impreza continues to be offered in Base, Sport, and RS trim levels, exclusively as a 5-door hatchback, to emphasize the vehicle's versatility, capability, and sportiness. The 2025 Subaru Impreza will begin arriving at retailers later this year.

The Base and Sport trims are equipped with a 2.0-liter, direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 152 hp and 145 pound-feet of torque. The Subaru Impreza RS upgrades to a 2.5-liter BOXER® engine with 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission). Subaru Impreza Sport and RS feature steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters with 8-speed manual mode to allow drivers to shift among eight preset ratios.

Underpinning the compact hatchback is the Subaru Global Platform, which offers 10% higher torsional rigidity than the last generation Subaru Impreza. Full inner-frame construction and additional structural adhesive (from 26.2 feet to 88.5 feet) contribute to better body rigidity and lighter weight. These updates deliver improved dynamic performance, a smoother ride, and a quieter cabin.

Standard on all 2025 Subaru Impreza models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. Automatic Emergency Steering is included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear-Cross Traffic Alert. The safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control within the lane of travel to help avoid forward crashes at speeds slower than 50 mph.

Subaru Impreza

Starting at $23,495 MSRP, the 2025 Subaru Impreza features an impressive menu of standard equipment, including EyeSight® Driver Assistance Technology, steering responsive LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and a combination meter with 4.2-inch LCD.

Dual 7.0-inch SUBARU STARLINK® touchscreens for infotainment are standard for the 2025 Subaru Impreza. The top screen controls smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo, Rear Vision Camera; SiriusXM® and Travel Link®; and HD Radio®. The bottom touchscreen provides controls for climate and vehicle settings.

Additional features for the 2025 Subaru Impreza include power windows with auto up/down for the front windows, Auto Stop-Start, power door locks and side mirrors, tilt and telescoping steering column, keyless entry, security system with engine immobilizer, USB-A input/charging and 3.5mm auxiliary input in the front center console, 60/40-split folding rear seat, carpeted floor mats, crossbar mounting points, and Welcome Lighting.

A $350 MSRP option package for the 2025 Subaru Impreza adds 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

Subaru Impreza Sport

The 2025 Subaru Impreza Sport goes further with fun-to-drive features starting at $25,495 MSRP. Building on features found in the Subaru Impreza, the Subaru Impreza Sport adds 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish, SI-DRIVE performance management system, sport-tuned suspension, and a Lineartronic CVT feature 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The Subaru Impreza Sport upgrades to the SUBARU STARLINK® 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with six speakers, SiriusXM® with 360L (4-month free trial included), wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, and LED fog lights.

The interior features premium black cloth upholstery with red stitching, a rear seat armrest with dual cupholders, and USB-C input/charging port in the front center console.

An option package with Blind-Spot Detection with Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, All-Weather Package, Automatic Emergency Steering, and Power Moonroof is available for $1,900 MSRP.

Subaru Impreza RS

Returning this year after its introduction last year, the 2025 Subaru Impreza RS comes standard with a 2.5-liter BOXER® engine paired with a Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2025 Subaru Impreza RS is priced from $28,385 MSRP.

Building on features found in the Subaru Impreza Sport, the RS trim level adds an All-Weather Package, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Automatic Emergency Steering.

The Subaru Impreza RS offers signature interior and exterior elements including "RS" badging on the front doors and rear hatch; 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; black finish on the front grille, side spoilers, and side mirrors; and upgraded LED headlights.

Inside, the Subaru Impreza RS stands out with unique interior trim accents in gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber, as well as supportive sport front seats in black cloth with red cloth bolsters, and RS-branded carpeted floormats. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter are included as well, and aluminum-alloy pedals, wireless phone charger and illuminated USB-A and USB-C charging ports in the rear center console are exclusive to the Subaru Impreza RS.

An option package for the Subaru Impreza RS adds a Harman Kardon® 10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier, Power Moonroof, and 10-way power-adjustable front seat with lumbar support for $2,070 MSRP.

The 2025 Subaru Impreza is produced in Gunma, Japan, and will begin arriving at Subaru retailers later this year.

2025 Subaru Impreza Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option MSRP MSRP plus

Destination and

Delivery ($1,170)i Impreza CVT 01, 03 $23,495 $24,665 Impreza Sport CVT 21, 23 $25,495 $26,665 Impreza RS CVT 31, 33 $28,385 $29,555

2025 Impreza Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01, 21, 31 Standard Model N/A 03 Alloy Wheels $350 23 Blind-Spot Detection with Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, All-Weather Package, Power Moonroof $1,900 33 Harman Kardon® Audio, Power Moonroof, Power Driver Seat $2,070

Destination & Delivery is $1,170 for Impreza and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT.

D&D is $1,320 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Dominick Infante

856.488.8615

[email protected]

Aaron Cole

720.231.0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.