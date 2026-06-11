SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2027 ASCENT 3-ROW SUV

Deepwater Blue Pearl, exclusive to Ascent, added to exterior color palette

Added comfort and convenience items, including USB-C charging ports for more passengers

Available in 7- or 8-passenger configurations

Starting at $40,795 MSRP, available in retailers this summer

CAMDEN, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing for the 2027 Subaru Ascent. For the new model year, the award-winning 3-row SUV adds new in‑vehicle technologies and introduces an all‑new exterior color exclusive to Ascent, Deepwater Blue Pearl. The 2027 Subaru Ascent will arrive at retailers this summer, starting at $40,795 MSRP.

2027 Subaru Ascent 2027 Subaru Ascent

The 2027 Subaru Ascent is offered in Premium, Limited, Limited Bronze Edition, Touring, and Onyx Edition Touring trim levels. Built for confident performance, the 2027 Subaru Ascent is equipped with a 2.4‑liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine delivering 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque paired with a Lineartronic® CVT with an 8‑speed manual mode and paddle shifters. Standard Subaru Symmetrical All‑Wheel Drive, X‑MODE® with Hill Descent Control, and up to 5,000 pounds of towing capability reinforce the versatility and capability of the Ascent.

The 2027 Subaru Ascent also adds new in‑vehicle technologies designed to improve everyday convenience and passenger comfort. A new interior light OFF switch allows drivers to disable door‑activated interior lighting with a single touch, preventing the lights from turning on when doors are opened or closed, and minimizing disruptions to sleeping passengers in the back seats.

Also new to the 2027 Subaru Ascent are USB Type-C charging ports, which were added alongside Type‑A outlets to improve charging performance and device compatibility. The charging ports are located on the right rear quarter trim near the third-row seats and feature protective covers for added safety.

Building on its strong safety performance, the Subaru Ascent earned a 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and has received the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK recognition for nine consecutive years. All 2027 Subaru Ascent trim levels are equipped with standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, including a Wide‑Angle Mono Camera and Emergency Stop Assist, as well as Blind‑Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross‑Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Automatic Emergency Steering. DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System is included in Limited, Limited Bronze Edition, Touring, and Onyx Edition Touring trims.

2027 Subaru Ascent Premium

Starting at $40,795 MSRP, the 2027 Subaru Ascent Premium provides comfort, technology, and everyday practicality. It is designed with families in mind and is offered in both 7- or 8-passenger configurations, with features such as 19 cupholders, USB-A and USB-C ports across every row, raised roof rails, and a Power Rear Gate for easy loading when hands are full of groceries, gear, or luggage.

Every 2027 Subaru Ascent Premium is equipped with an 11.6-inch Subaru Multimedia Plus system with a high-resolution touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity, HD Radio®, and SiriusXM with 360L and Travel Link® (both with 4-month free trials) are also included, providing easy access to vehicle settings, climate controls, and X-MODE® drive modes. The Premium trim level includes heated front seats in black StarTex® upholstery with silver contrast stitching, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Dual-zone front climate control with automatic rear climate control is standard, along with rear privacy glass and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.

Riding on black‑finish 18‑inch alloy wheels, the 2027 Subaru Ascent features black exterior trim accents and black side mirrors for a sleek, distinctive look. Standard LED fog lights help to illuminate the road ahead.

For added confidence while towing, standard Trailer Stability Assist uses yaw sensors to detect trailer sway and applies braking to individual wheels as needed to help maintain control.

2027 Subaru Ascent Limited

The 2027 Subaru Ascent Limited adds thoughtful convenience features throughout the vehicle, including a new LED rear gate lamp. When the rear gate is open, the lamp illuminates the cargo area, improving visibility and making nighttime loading, unloading, and outdoor activities easier.

Inside the cabin, comfort is prioritized for every passenger. Standard features include heated second‑row outboard seats, a 12‑way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, and a 4‑way power front passenger seat. Rear‑seat sunshades are also included, providing added comfort on bright, sunny days.

Equipped with 20‑inch Dark Gray Alloy Wheels with Machine Finish, the 2027 Subaru Ascent Limited adds chrome lower door cladding and LED fog lights for a more refined look. Power folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals and memory functionality also come standard.

Technology features include a Harman Kardon® speaker system, an integrated Subaru 11.6-inch Multimedia System with Navigation, Surround View Monitor, and Cabin Connect, which projects the driver's voice to rear passengers. Available in 7‑ or 8‑passenger configurations, the 2027 Subaru Ascent Limited offers comfort, advanced technology, and everyday practicality for $47,985 MSRP.

2027 Subaru Ascent Limited Bronze Edition

The 2027 Subaru Ascent Limited Bronze Edition returns this year with recognizable bronze design elements. Exterior highlights include bronze‑finish 20‑inch alloy wheels, along with bronze accents on the front grille and lower body cladding. Inside, black StarTex® upholstery with bronze stitching is complemented with a heated, leather‑wrapped steering wheel with bronze stitching and a bronze center spoke insert.

Based on the 7‑passenger Ascent Limited trim and priced at $49,095 MSRP, the Ascent Limited Bronze Edition combines the full suite of Limited features with distinctive bronze design details.

2027 Subaru Ascent Touring

The 2027 Subaru Ascent Touring offers premium comfort paired with exceptional usability. Inside, the cabin features perforated Nappa leather-trimmed seating, a high-grade leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dark woodgrain trim on the front center console. Ambient interior and footwell lighting brighten the cabin, while exterior chrome accents, including door handles and a chrome‑finish front intake cover, add a polished look to the exterior.

Offered exclusively as a 7‑passenger model with second‑row captain's chairs, the 2027 Subaru Ascent Touring includes ventilated front seats, a Smart Rear-View Mirror with auto‑dimming, compass, and HomeLink®. A 120‑volt power outlet in the cargo area helps keep devices powered while traveling or managing a full day of family activities. The 2027 Subaru Ascent Touring starts at $51,165 MSRP.

2027 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition Touring

For $51,995 MSRP, the 2027 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition Touring adds black exterior styling accents to the Touring trim. Exterior upgrades include 20-inch black-finish alloy wheels, black window molding, a gloss-black grille, and Crystal Black Silica accents on the wing and roof spoiler.

On the inside, gloss-black accents and a high-grade leather-wrapped steering wheel with green contrast stitching give the interior a sportier feel. Similar to the Touring trim level, the 2027 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition Touring is offered exclusively in a 7-passenger configuration.

The 2027 Subaru Ascent is available in Autumn Green Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Dark Mahogany Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Gray Metallic, Crystal White Pearl, and newly available Daybreak Blue Pearl and Deepwater Blue Pearl exterior colors.

The 2027 Subaru Ascent is assembled at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, Indiana, along with Crosstrek and Forester.

Model/Trim MSRP Ascent Premium



8 passenger $40,795 Ascent Premium



7 passenger $40,795 Ascent Limited



8 passenger $47,985 Ascent Limited



7 passenger $47,985 Ascent Limited Bronze Edition

7 passenger $49,095 Ascent Touring



7 passenger $51,165 Ascent Onyx Edition Touring

7 passenger $51,995 Premium Colors ((Daybreak Blue Pearl,

Deepwater Blue Pearl) $395



Destination & Delivery is $1,495 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,645 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

[email protected]

Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.