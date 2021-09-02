Subaru Announces Pricing On Refreshed 2022 Forester SUV

The 2022 Forester will be offered in six trim levels when it arrives at Subaru retailers in October: Base, Premium, Sport, all-new Wilderness, Limited, and Touring. For 2022, Forester is the latest model to join the adventure-ready Wilderness family. The new rugged trim level combines Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with a specially revised drivetrain, standard X-MODE, elevated 9.2-inch ground clearance, and exclusive wheels with all-terrain tires. The Forester Wilderness also offers unique and functional exterior and interior appointments.

The entire 2022 Forester lineup receives a bolder new look with a redesigned front fascia, grille, headlights and fog light covers, with each change element varying to match the character of each trim level.

The 2022 Forester also comes standard with the latest version of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system improves overall performance and operates under a broader range of conditions thanks to a wider field of view and improved control software. For the Premium with option package, and all higher trim levels, EyeSight includes new Automatic Emergency Steering. The new feature works in conjunction with the Pre-Collision Braking System to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 50 mph.

As in prior model years, all Forester models include seven airbags: driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags and side pelvis/torso airbags, as well as a driver's knee airbag. Forester has been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety TOP SAFETY PICK+ for 3 years running (2019–2021).

Forester's legendary versatility is also improved for 2022 with a new ladder-type roof rail design. The improved rail system offers a higher dynamic load capacity (220 lb. vs. 176 lb.) and an 800-lb static load limit (vs. 700 lb.), allowing safe use of a roof-top tent. Helpful tie-down locations have also been integrated into the rails.

Inside, two additional utility hooks have been added to the roof of the rear cargo area and a brighter LED interior dome lamp with off-delay is now standard.

All Forester models are powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine teamed with a Lineartronic® CVT and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. The direct-injection engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. The Forester is a highly efficient SUV, delivering up to 33 mpg EPA-estimated highway fuel economy. The compact SUV also offers up to 3,000-lb. towing capacity and features standard Trailer Stability Assist.



Introducing the 2022 Forester

The 2022 Forester (Base) is priced at $25,195 and continues the model's tradition of incredible value with a long list of standard features including power windows, door locks, and side mirrors; dual USB ports in the front center console; multi-function display; remote keyless entry; and combination meter with color LCD.



Also standard on Base is the SUBARU STARLINK® 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android™ Auto and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity as well as SiriusXM® and a CD player.

For 2022, all Forester models add an LED dome light with off-delay operation, and additional cargo area hooks, enhancing the model's renowned versatility. An option package upgrades the base model with 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in silver finish plus roof rails, now with convenient tie-down points, for an MSRP of $625.

2022 Forester Premium

The 2022 Forester Premium, priced from $28,195, adds a considerable upgrade over the Base in comfort, convenience and available tech. The standard All-Weather Package includes heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer. The Premium also adds a 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support; 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish; roof rails; dark tint privacy glass; and a panoramic power moonroof.



New for 2022, the Premium comes with enhanced roof rails with additional tie-down points for improved versatility.

For improved off-pavement performance, the Forester Premium trim features standard X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control. The Premium trim's interior is upgraded with a leather-wrapped steering wheel with silver stitching; center dash panel trim in black with silver metallic finish, and chrome inner door handles.



The Premium offers a single option package that includes Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and a Power Rear Gate with automatic close & height memory. The option package also adds the Automatic Emergency Steering function to the EyeSight system. The MSRP for the package is $1,165.

Forester Sport

With a starting price of $29,765, the 2022 Forester Sport offers unique exterior and interior elements for a youthful and rugged appearance as well as enhanced standard equipment over the Premium, including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Automatic Emergency Steering.

The exterior of the Sport trim is adorned with exclusive gloss black trim as well as black-finish 18-inch wheels and a black rear roof spoiler. Orange accents are featured on the side and front lower valances and roof rail mounts. An orange SPORT badge adds a striking yet complementary contrast on the rear of the vehicle. The exclusive Sport interior features a unique dark gray color scheme with orange stitching and accents throughout the cabin.



In addition, the Sport trim features Dual X-MODE for increased capability in a wider range of conditions.



A single option package is available for the 2022 Sport that includes Reverse Automatic Braking; SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system; Harman Kardon® premium sound system; and a Power Rear Gate. The option package has a MSRP of $1,645.

Forester Wilderness

Building on the extensive feature content in the Premium trim, the new Forester Wilderness uniquely adds a slew of exclusive mechanical, design, and functional enhancements for added capability on the roads and trails less traveled. Critically, the rugged new model preserves the Forester's renowned blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling. The Forester Wilderness has a starting price of $32,820.

Exclusive chassis suspension components give the 2022 Forester Wilderness 9.2-inch ground clearance, a half-inch increase over the other Forester models, which already had among the highest in their segment. Longer coil springs and shock absorbers provide the added road clearance, while special tuning helps maintain the Forester's exceptional ride and handling performance with the increased height.

The Forester Wilderness comes equipped with Yokohama GEOLANDAR® all-terrain tires for increased traction on muddy or gravel roads. Mounted on exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels in matte black finish, the tires are embossed with raised white letters. A standard full-size tire is stored under the cargo the area, giving owners confidence while on the trails.

To visually communicate the more capable off-road performance, the Forester Wilderness adds exclusive styling with all-new front fascia with bold hexagonal front grille, larger wheel arch cladding, front skid plate, unique hexagonal LED fog lights and an anti-glare hood decal in matte-black finish.

Numerous exterior and interior details, including water resistant StarTex® seating surfaces, make the Forester Wilderness especially suited to carrying outdoors gear, even when wet or muddy. The ladder-type roof rack has a dynamic load capacity to 220 lb., and can support up to 800 lb. when parked, a capacity increase that allows for larger roof tents.

A single option package is available for the 2022 Wilderness that includes SUBARU STARLINK® 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon® premium sound system, and a Power Rear Gate. The option package has a MSRP of $1,850.

Forester Limited

Priced at $31,875, the 2022 Forester Limited includes all features from the Premium and is visually distinguished with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish; exterior mirrors in matching body color with integrated turn signals, and dark gray accent trim for the fog lights.



The 2022 Forester Limited adds Automatic Emergency Steering and 1-Touch Folding Rear Seatback.



The Limited comes standard with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Its roster of added amenities includes STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia Plus; perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; silver metallic with gloss black finish center dash panel trim; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; dual-zone automatic climate control with voice-activated controls; dual USB ports in the rear center console, and a power rear gate with auto close and height memory.



The Limited offers a single option package with Reverse Automatic Braking, STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia with Navigation powered by TomTom®, Harman Kardon speaker system and a Heated Steering Wheel. The MSRP of this robust package is $1,695.



Forester Touring

Continuing as the top of the model line, the 2022 Forester Touring is priced at $35,295. The Touring includes the full list of standard and optional features from the Limited and adds the innovative DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System, which for 2022 adds gesture control capability, allowing the driver to raise and lower the set temperature of the automatic climate control system through hand gestures.



The exterior of the Touring is distinguished by newly redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish, satin chrome exterior folding mirrors with integrated turn signals, and LED fog lights with chrome trim. For 2022, the appearance is enhanced with gloss black trim on the B- and C-pillars for a more premium appearance. This flagship trim level features roof rails with a silver finish, corresponding to the silver finish on the front, rear and side valences as well as the chrome exterior badges.



The Forester Touring cabin offers a choice of exclusive Black or Saddle Brown perforated leather trimmed upholstery; 10-way power driver's seat with 2-position memory (includes power lumbar support); 8-way power front passenger seat, and heated outboard rear seats. LEDs are used for cargo-area and dome lights with off-delay, as well as the rear gate.

2022 Subaru Forester Trim Transmission Applicable Options MSRP MSRP + Destination &

Delivery ($1,125) Forester CVT 01, 02 $25,195 $26,320 Forester Premium CVT 11, 15 $28,195 $29,320 Forester Sport CVT 21, 24 $29,765 $30,890 Forester Wilderness CVT 21, 22 $32,820 $33,945 Forester Limited CVT 31, 32 $31,875 $33,000 Forester Touring CVT 41 $35,295 $36,420

2022 Subaru Forester Option Packages Forester CODE 01: Standard Model N/A CODE 02: Alloy Wheel Package + Roof Rails $625 Forester Premium CODE 11: Standard Model N/A CODE 15: BSD/RCTA + Power Rear Gate $1,165 Forester Sport

CODE 21: Standard Model N/A CODE 24: RAB + 8-inch Multimedia Plus + Harman Kardon Speaker System + Power Rear Gate $1,645 Forester Wilderness CODE 21: Standard Model N/A CODE 22: 8-inch Multimedia Plus + Harman Kardon Premium Speaker System + Power Rear Gate $1,850 Forester Limited CODE 31: Standard Model N/A CODE 32: RAB + 8-inch Multimedia with Nav + Harman

Kardon Speaker System + Heated Steering Wheel $1,695 Forester Touring CODE 41: Standard Model N/A

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Todd Hill Manager, Product Public Relations 856.488.3234 [email protected] Jessica Tullman Product Communications 310.352.4400 [email protected] Charles Ballard Product & Technology Communications 856.488.8759 [email protected]



SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.subaru.com

