SUBARU ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF FIXED OPERATIONS VICE PRESIDENT; NAMES SUCCESSOR AND REVISED ROLE

Promotion underscores strategic focus on ownership experience and loyalty

CAMDEN, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced the retirement of Jim Pernas, Vice President of Fixed Operations, and the coinciding promotion of Todd Lawrence to Vice President of Loyalty and Aftersales. Pernas is retiring after nearly four decades of dedicated service, having held multiple leadership roles across the country that helped strengthen the Subaru retailer network and expand the automaker's aftersales business.

The renamed Loyalty and Aftersales Department reflects Subaru's growing emphasis on enhancing the ownership experience. Post this After beginning his career at Subaru nearly 40 years ago, Jim Pernas will retire in July 2026 from his position as Vice President of Fixed Operations at Subaru of America, Inc. Todd Lawrence has been promoted to Vice President of the newly renamed Loyalty and Aftersales at Subaru of America, Inc., which reflects the automaker’s growing emphasis on enhancing the ownership experience and supporting its nationally recognized owner loyalty program.

After beginning his career at SOA nearly 40 years ago, Pernas is set to retire in July. Over his distinguished career, he held 15 positions across seven region and zone offices, in addition to roles based at Subaru headquarters in Camden, New Jersey. His lasting contributions helped shape the company's success, all while he consistently led by example as a trusted leader, valued resource, and mentor to colleagues.

Todd Lawrence will succeed Pernas as the role evolves within the newly renamed Loyalty and Aftersales Department, reflecting the automaker's growing emphasis on enhancing the ownership experience and supporting its nationally recognized owner loyalty program. Lawrence has been part of the Subaru family since 1999, serving in various roles in both the United States and Japan. He will lead the automaker's efforts to strengthen service and future-purchase loyalty while continuing to grow parts and accessory sales.

Jeff Walters, President and COO, Subaru of America, Inc.: "When someone has spent their entire career here, it speaks to what truly makes Subaru More Than a Car Company®. It also reflects a deep sense of mutual respect and gratitude. Jim has embodied our Love Promise values, and his leadership has played a meaningful role in our success. As Todd now takes the reins of this critical department, we are confident that our best-in-class owner loyalty program will continue to thrive under his leadership."

Lawrence officially assumed his new role on March 2, 2026.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.