SUBARU APPOINTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM; ANNOUNCES VICE PRESIDENT RETIREMENTS

Sin to become chief information officer; Stallings to become vice president of retailer development; Zohlman to become chief financial officer

CAMDEN, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced three new appointments to its executive leadership team – Aurelian Sin as vice president and chief information officer (CIO), Tim Stallings as vice president of retailer development, and Theresa Zohlman as vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). As part of the automaker's ongoing succession planning, it also announced the retirement of Ken L'Esperance, the current vice president and CFO, effective August 2nd, and Scott McKessy, the current vice president of market development, effective August 23rd. Each executive is retiring after decades of dedicated service and notable accomplishments for Subaru, benefiting the company, as well as its retailers and customers.

As vice president and CIO, Sin will lead the strategy formulation, development, and cross-functional delivery of the automaker's information technology portfolio, guiding Subaru of America through all necessary digital transformations. Sin was previously the vice president of IT at Tenneco in Europe and the United States.

Stallings has been with Subaru since 1995 and is being promoted from his position as director of the Los Angeles zone. He will become vice president of retailer development (previously market development) and focus on the strategic direction of Subaru's retail organization and reinforcing the Subaru Love Promise. This includes long-term market representation, measuring retailer performance, establishing and evaluating retailer standards, and working with retailers to maximize profitability.

As vice president and CFO, Zohlman will lead the automaker's accounting, finance, risk management, internal audit, and tax teams. She joined Subaru in 2020 and will build upon her previous experience as senior director and controller, driving data-based decision-making to improve profitability and performance.

Jeff Walters, President and COO, Subaru of America, Inc.: "These three individuals bolster our leadership team with the right mix of insight and experience to help us continue growing while staying true to our commitment to being More Than a Car Company®. The automotive industry is entering an exciting phase, and having people like Aurelian, Tim, and Theresa sharing their talents will ensure that Subaru continues on the right path."

L'Esperance joined Subaru in 1987 and made many important contributions to milestones throughout the company's history, including developing and managing the company's relationship with JPMorgan Chase and Subaru Motors Finance. He helped the company navigate through the Great Recession as director of corporate finance, and through the pandemic as CFO. L'Esperance's retirement follows a 37-year successful career at Subaru, during which he served in numerous roles and was actively involved in nearly all areas of the company's operations.

McKessy joined SOA in 2008 and held several leadership roles in sales, including zone director. As VP of market development, he was instrumental in expanding the Subaru dealer network, modernizing retailer facilities, and evolving retailer operations during a period of unprecedented sales growth. McKessy's retirement will culminate an incredible 36-year career in the automotive industry, more than 16 of those with Subaru.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru is fortunate to have such incredibly dedicated and talented individuals who have helped guide our evolution and success. Ken and Scott have each been instrumental in growing the Subaru brand, developing talented teams, and continuing to strengthen our retailer network."

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

