SUBARU BRZ SECURES THIRD-CONSECUTIVE 'CAR AND DRIVER' 10BEST AWARD

News provided by

Subaru of America, Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Latest-generation Subaru BRZ nets high praise as affordable, fun sports car
  • Editors at Car and Driver noted BRZ coupe is "engineered to delight"
  • New 2024 Subaru BRZ tS arrives this year
  • 2024 Subaru BRZ starts at $30,195

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today the Subaru BRZ was selected by editors at Car and Driver for its annual 10Best Cars honor in 2024. This is the coupe's third-consecutive award with editors noting its performance and value among higher-priced competitors.

"Manual, rear-drive, and engineered to delight, drivers looking for affordable performance need to look no further than the Subaru BRZ," said Car and Driver Editor-in-Chief Tony Quiroga.

Continue Reading
2024 Subaru BRZ
2024 Subaru BRZ

The 10Best Cars of 2024 nominees consist of all-new vehicles, significantly updated vehicles and 10Best winners from 2023. All must cost less than $110,000 in base configuration and be on sale no later than January 31, 2024. After a week of driving every new car that meets those criteria, the editors voted on a scale from zero to 100, discarded the high and low votes, and averaged the remaining scores to arrive at the 10Best Cars.

"To be recognized by the experts at Car and Driver three years in a row is incredibly high praise," said Subaru of America President and COO Jeff Walters. "The exceptional value and feeling they found in the BRZ coupe is part of Subaru's DNA."

The 2024 BRZ is powered by a 2.4-liter (naturally aspirated) 228-horsepower SUBARU BOXER® engine paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission or a six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission. The Subaru BRZ is available in three trim levels for 2024: Premium, Limited, and new tS. The Subaru BRZ tS adds an uprated Brembo braking system, STI-tuned front and rear Hitachi® dampers, and unique interior and exterior details. New for 2024, all BRZ sports cars will be equipped with Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, including models with a manual transmission.

Full coverage of the Car and Driver 10Best winners can be found in the January issue, available everywhere by December 26, and online at CarandDriver.com here (10Best Cars) and here (10Best Trucks and SUVs).

About Subaru of America, Inc.   

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Todd Hill
Manager, Product Public Relations
856.488.3234
[email protected]

Charles Ballard
Product & Technology Communications        
856.488.8759
[email protected]  

Aaron Cole
Product Communications
720.231.0809
[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Also from this source

SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS NOVEMBER 2023 SALES UP 6.4 PERCENT

SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS NOVEMBER 2023 SALES UP 6.4 PERCENT

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 16 consecutive months of increased sales with 53,327 vehicles sold for November 2023, a 6.4 percent...
SUBARU DEBUTS ALL-NEW 2025 FORESTER SUV WITH NEW STYLING, SAFETY AND IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

SUBARU DEBUTS ALL-NEW 2025 FORESTER SUV WITH NEW STYLING, SAFETY AND IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

Subaru of America, Inc. today revealed the all-new 2025 Forester at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. The sixth-generation SUV offers the most advanced ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.