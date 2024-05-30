SUBARU DEBUTS NEW PERFORMANCE-FOCUSED 2025 SUBARU WRX TS

First public appearance June 2 at Wicked Big Meet

CAMDEN, N.J., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru announced today its new performance-focused 2025 Subaru WRX tS will make its first public appearance at Wicked Big Meet, America's largest Subaru enthusiast festival, on June 2. The tS (tuned by STI) trim level offers increased performance and handling capability and ride comfort thanks to a new STI-tuned suspension featuring electronically controlled dampers and revised suspension tuning. Distinctive interior and exterior accents and a new fully digital gauge cluster enhance the vehicle's aesthetics. The WRX tS will be available nationwide at Subaru retailers early next year.

The WRX tS comes equipped with a high-performance Brembo braking system, including 6-piston front and 2-piston rear calipers in signature gold color, and larger pads and rotors. The system provides enhanced stopping power, fade resistance, and pedal feel. The tS also comes standard with 245/35 R19 Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires for increased wet and dry grip and improved braking performance.

Drive Mode Select, previously available only on the WRX GT, features electronically controlled STI-tuned dampers that can tailor the dynamic performance to the driver's preferences with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings.

The latest generation WRX has a wide-body design offering an aggressive stance and bold look. At the front, Subaru's signature hexagonal grille is paired with a compact headlight design and broad front hood scoop. Prominent character lines across the vehicle's front, sides, and rear further emphasize the sports sedan's strength and performance capability. The exterior foldable mirrors, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, and rear spoiler are now finished in Crystal Black Silica for a distinctive look. The rear deck lid now wears the tS badge. Rear taillights glow with a look inspired by volcanic magma. Striking 19-inch multi-spoke wheels in satin gray finish come standard on the WRX tS.

On the inside, the WRX tS features an all-new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, which offers improved legibility and the capability to prominently show additional information to the driver, including map display and route guidance information. The seat bolsters, steering wheel, door panels, and shifter trim are complemented by blue accents. The iconic STI logo is featured on the ignition start button. For weight savings, lower center of gravity, and additional headroom for helmeted drivers, the power moonroof has been deleted.

The WRX tS is equipped with Recaro Performance Design front seats, offering increased support for performance driving for both driver and passenger. The Y-shaped design at the center of the seat backrest embodies a design concept in which the sides and shoulder blades of the occupant are securely supported to maintain proper driving posture. The seats are wrapped in black Ultrasuede® with contrasting blue accents, and the "WRX tS" logo is embossed on the front headrests and carpeted floormats. The driver's seat includes 8-way power adjustments.

The latest version of the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is standard on WRX tS. The 11.6-inch center information display offers a high-definition touchscreen for multimedia, climate control, and vehicle configuration settings. The multimedia system includes wireless Apple CarPlay®, wireless Android Auto™, AM/FM/HD Radio, Bluetooth hands-free phone, text, and audio streaming connectivity, a rear vision camera, and SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum subscription).

Eyesight Driver Assist Technology, the award-winning safety system, is standard and includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

The WRX tS features legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER® engine, delivering 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and a broad torque curve with 258 pound-feet of torque from 2,000-5,200 rpm. Active Torque Vectoring is also standard across the model line.

The 2025 WRX tS will make its first appearance at Wicked Big Meet, held at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford, Connecticut, to thousands of Subaru enthusiasts. The event is the largest annual gathering of Subaru fans in the USA and the start of the annual SubieEvents enthusiast series.

Pricing for the 2025 Subaru WRX tS will be announced later this year.

