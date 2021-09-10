Subaru Debuts the All-New 2022 WRX

Also new for 2022, the WRX adds a new top-of-the-line GT trim with a new automatic transmission, the Subaru Performance Transmission, as standard. The new WRX GT offers a first-ever for WRX, new electronically controlled dampers that can tailor the dynamic performance to the driver's preferences with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. The Drive Mode Select also offers additional options to configure steering feel, damper settings, SI-Drive settings, and more, with up to 430 different customization options.

For the first time, the WRX is built on the Subaru Global Platform, which offers increased safety, improved dynamics, and reductions in noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH). The 2022 WRX will be available at Subaru retailers in early 2022.

DYNAMIC PERFORMANCE

For 2022, the WRX lineup features a new 2.4-liter turbocharged Subaru BOXER® engine, delivering 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, a broader torque curve with 258 lb-ft of torque from 2,000-5,200 rpm. The increased displacement, along with a turbocharger equipped with electronically controlled wastegate and air bypass valves, improves responsiveness and acceleration.

Every WRX is equipped with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring. Coupled with the Subaru BOXER engine is either the 6-speed manual transmission, which has been fitted with optimized gear ratios and refined for improved shift quality, or the new Subaru Performance Transmission (automatic) which offers up to 30 percent faster upshifts (2nd to 3rd) and 50 percent faster downshifts (3rd to 2nd). The automatic transmission incorporates adaptive shift control that can quickly respond to perform rev-matching downshifts under braking, maintain the ideal ratio through corners, and respond faster on corner exit. Total ratio coverage range has been enlarged, and lower 'fixed' gear ratios have been revised to improve acceleration and response.

Engine and automatic transmission operation can be tailored to driver preferences with three different settings for the SI-Drive Performance Management System. For additional driver involvement, an 8-speed manual mode can be accessed using steering wheel paddle shifters. An available external transmission fluid cooler improves durability and capability under demanding conditions.

The adoption of the Subaru Global Platform delivers a substantial upgrade in ride and handling performance thanks to increased chassis stiffness and lower center of gravity height. The enhanced platform, now with full inner frame construction and increased use of structural adhesives, delivers 28 percent increase in overall torsional rigidity and a 75 percent increase in suspension mounting point rigidity. A longer suspension stroke increases vehicle stability and lateral grip on uneven surfaces. The rear stabilizer bar, now mounted directly to the body (vs. the subframe), operates more efficiently and contributes to a roll rate reduction when cornering.

The suspension is track-tuned for an engaging driving experience. Optimized front suspension geometry reduces mass offset of the front suspension, and a new dual-pinion electric power steering system separates the driver's input shaft from the motor assist shaft. Together, these enhancements deliver a quicker response to driver inputs, improved accuracy, and a more natural steering feel.

Equipped with summer performance tires on 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels and four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, the 2022 WRX has achieved the highest levels of dynamic performance and ride comfort in its history.

BOLD EXTERIOR DESIGN

The 2022 WRX has a wide-body design offering an aggressive stance and bold new look. At the front, Subaru's signature hexagonal grille is partnered with compact LED headlights and a broad front hood scoop to emphasize the wide and low look. Prominent character lines across the front, sides, rear of the vehicle further empathize the sports sedan's strength and performance capability. The front fenders are now made of aluminum which reduces the overall vehicle weight by 5.0 lb. The rear deck lid has an integrated low-profile rear spoiler in matching body color. Rear taillights are designed to glow with a look reminiscent of volcanic magma.

Several functional aerodynamic improvements enhance the WRX's performance and stability, as well as the exterior design. An air outlet at the trailing edge of the front wheel opening allows air to exit from the wheel well more freely, contributing to reduced lift on the front tires and improved driving stability. Another air outlet added at each side of rear bumper reduces body sway due to air trapped behind the bumper. Molded wheel arches and lower trim feature an aerodynamic texture that reduces air resistance. Beneath the front of the vehicle, the engine undercover also features this same aerodynamic texture, and augments it with a geometry that channels airflow to increase downforce at the front of the vehicle.

DRIVER-FOCUSED INTERIOR

A black interior with contrast red stitching and carbon fiber pattern accents throughout communicate the performance capabilities of the vehicle. The high-performance feel grows stronger as soon as the driver enters the 2022 WRX and grips the flat-bottom, leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated switches for audio, voice recognition, and EyeSight control. Power windows with auto up/down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors are standard.

SUBARU STARLINK® In-Vehicle Technology offers an integrated cockpit experience by allowing the driver to control entertainment and vehicle settings through a large touchscreen display. All STARLINK multimedia systems for the 2022 WRX offer a high-resolution touchscreen; on-screen controls for audio; HVAC and vehicle features; combination meter integration; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera; SiriusXM® Platinum Plan (4-month free subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscription); and HD Radio® and as standard.

Front and center in the cabin, and highlighting the driver-focused interior, is an all-new tablet-style 11.6-inch full HD center information display. The 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus offers direct touch controls for multimedia, HVAC, and vehicle settings. As with a smartphone, app icons can be moved and configured based on personal preference. The top tier 11.6-inch Multimedia with Navigation option adds voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom® (3-year free map updates).

Both the Multimedia Plus and Multimedia Plus with Navigation offer a split-screen display, a first for Subaru. The display can simultaneously show two types of information, such as navigation and audio, for improved user interaction. The 11.6-inch multimedia systems retain physical buttons and knobs for frequently used functions like volume and temperature.

The all-new 2022 Subaru WRX offers an available 11-Speaker Harman Kardon® (HK) sound system and a HK 504-watt equivalent amplifier. Tuned especially for the WRX, the HK sound system features premium technology to provide immersive sound for every passenger. The system is equipped with GreenEdge™, an amplifier technology that enables passengers to experience superior sound quality with minimal energy consumption and Clari-Fi™, a technology that analyzes and restores lost audio signals in real-time. The two technologies help deliver a rich, uncompressed listening experience.

NEW GT TRIM LEVEL

For 2022, the WRX adds a new top-of-the-line GT trim, featuring electronically controlled dampers that can tailor the dynamic performance to the driver's preferences with Comfort, Normal, and Sport settings. New Drive Mode Select offers additional options to configure steering feel, damper settings, SI-Drive settings, and more, with up to 430 different customization options.

Exclusive to GT, new Recaro® seats offer the driver and front passenger increased support for performance driving. The Y-shaped design at the center of the seat backrest embodies a design concept in which the sides and shoulder blades of the occupant are securely supported to maintain proper driving posture. The seats are wrapped in black Ultrasuede® with contrasting red stitching and the "Recaro" logo embossed on the seatbacks. The driver's seat includes 8-way power adjustments.

The GT also features exclusive 18-in aluminum alloy wheels in matte gray finish paired with 245/40 R18 summer performance tires.

Standard on GT, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and new Automatic Emergency Steering.

ADVANCED SAFETY TECHNOLOGY

The WRX's stiffened platform pays multiple dividends in the real world through strengthened suspension mounting points and lowered center of gravity. The improved body rigidity provides more responsive steering and handling, smoother and quieter ride, and heightened hazard avoidance in emergency situations. Crash protection, too, is markedly improved, as the new body absorbs more energy in front/side crashes than the outgoing model. When a crash is unavoidable, the WRX protects with seven standard airbags, including a driver knee airbag.

Standard on all trims (with automatic transmission) is EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, enhanced with expanded angle of view and software performance improvements that deliver a wider range of operation. The addition of an electric brake booster improves braking responsiveness and performance in panic stops. The Lane Departure Prevention function has been improved to provide a smoother and more natural assistance. For the first time in a WRX, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering is now included in the EyeSight system's suite of features. Newly available Automatic Emergency Steering works in conjunction with the Pre-Collision Braking System to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds under 50 mph.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Todd Hill Manager, Product Public Relations 856.488.3234 [email protected] Jessica Tullman Product Communications 310.352.4400 [email protected] Charles Ballard Product & Technology Communications 856.488.8759 [email protected]



SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

