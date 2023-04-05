SUBARU DEBUTS THE ALL-NEW 2024 CROSSTREK WILDERNESS AT THE NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

Most rugged and trail-capable Crosstrek ever

CAMDEN, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America today revealed to the world the newest member of the Wilderness family, the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness, at the New York International Auto Show. Combining Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with a revised drivetrain, standard X-MODE, elevated 9.3-inch ground clearance and exclusive body cladding, the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness is the most rugged and trail-capable Crosstrek ever.

With an already impressive list of standard features, the Crosstrek Wilderness adds exclusive mechanical, design, and functional enhancements for added capability on the roads and trails less traveled. Critically, the rugged new model preserves the Crosstrek's renowned blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling. Numerous exterior and interior details make the Crosstrek Wilderness especially suited to carrying outdoor gear, even when wet or muddy.

The Crosstrek Wilderness is powered by a 2.5-liter direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine, with 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. Subaru engineered the Crosstrek Wilderness drivetrain for better off-road performance by installing a revised differential gear ratio and retuned Lineartronic CVT. The 4.111 final drive ratio (vs. 3.700) improves the SUV's climbing ability and the new tuning for the CVT optimizes traction at low speeds and on slippery surfaces. Additionally, maximum towing capacity more than doubles to 3,500 lb. thanks to the addition of a transmission oil cooler.

Like all 2024 Crosstrek models, the Wilderness is equipped with the brand's award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, which includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control; Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Departure and Sway Warning, and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. In addition, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert are standard on the new model.

The Crosstrek Wilderness also comes standard with Automatic Emergency Steering. The feature works in conjunction with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 50 mph. Standard Reverse Automatic Braking adds an extra measure of safety in tight trail situations and while parking.

Design + Function = Unique Wilderness Style

Like the other Wilderness models, the Crosstrek Wilderness design blends trail-enhanced function with style that also turns heads. To visually communicate the more capable off-road performance, the Crosstrek Wilderness adds exclusive styling with all-new front and rear bumpers, bold hexagonal front grille, larger wheel arch cladding, metal front skid plate, unique hex-design LED fog lights and an anti-glare hood decal in matte-black finish.

Subaru Wilderness badges are emblazoned on the front doors and rear gate. A body-color roof spoiler and black side mirrors with integrated turn signals complement the SUV's rugged look. Among the exterior colors offered, the Crosstrek Wilderness is available in Geyser Blue, which is exclusive to the Wilderness family.

The Crosstrek Wilderness features a versatile ladder-type roof rack system, with a 176 lb. dynamic load capacity and a 700-lb. static load limit, allowing safe use of larger roof-top tents. The roof rail design provides flexibility to fit a wide variety of carrying accessories, including Genuine Subaru Accessories available from Subaru retailers.

Off-Road Capability

Exclusive suspension components give the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness 9.3-inch ground clearance, more than a half-inch increase over the other Crosstrek models, which already were among the highest in their segment. Longer coil springs and shock absorbers provide the added ground clearance, while special tuning helps maintain dynamic performance.

Longer travel strokes for the front and rear shock absorbers help keep the tires in contact with rough surfaces, increasing vehicle stability. In addition, a longer dampening compression stroke helps increase absorption on rough road surfaces, providing a smoother ride. Even with its added ground clearance, the Crosstrek Wilderness maintains a low step-in height for ease of entry.

The approach angle is increased from 18.0 degrees in other Crosstrek models to 20.0 degrees on the Wilderness; the angle of departure increases from 30.1 to 33.0 degrees, and ramp breakover angle moves up from 19.7 to 21.1 degrees.

The Crosstrek Wilderness comes equipped with Yokohama GEOLANDAR® all-terrain tires for optimal performance in mud, gravel or snow. Mounted on exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels in matte-black finish, the tires are embossed with raised white letters.

X-MODE for Maximum Control

The Crosstrek Wilderness is equipped with Subaru's driver-selectable dual-function X-MODE. The system offers Snow / Dirt and Deep Snow / Mud modes. To help maximize traction in varying conditions, each mode specifically optimizes the engine output and CVT ratio positions, increases the Active All-Wheel Drive engagement and enhances the control logic of the Vehicle Dynamics Control with Traction Control System. The X-MODE display features a Roll-Angle Indicator to help the driver judge potentially hazardous situations.

This technology also helps make Crosstrek Wilderness a nimble climber. When the X-MODE system is activated, Low Speed / Low Ratio Gradient Control is automatically put on standby to sense when the vehicle is traveling on a steep incline at low speed. When it does, the system shifts the CVT to its lowest ratio (4.066:1). Combined with the Wilderness model's lower differential ratios, the system also enhances rough off-pavement, low-speed drivability over rocks and other situations that require repeated on/off accelerator usage.

Standard Hill Descent Control will automatically engage individual wheel braking control on downgrades when the vehicle is driven under 12 mph with the accelerator pedal pressed less than about 10 percent, thereby helping to control vehicle speed. Active Torque Vectoring, standard on all 2024 Crosstrek models, enhances handling stability on road or trail.

An Interior designed for the Outdoors

Inside, Subaru equipped the Crosstrek Wilderness cabin for comfort and durability. The seats are upholstered in comfortable, water-resistant Subaru StarTex® material that features the Subaru Wilderness logo embossed in the front headrests. Bold copper colored contrast stitching accents the interior, complementing the anodized copper-finish accents on the shifter, gauge meter rings and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Upon entering the vehicle, the driver is greeted with a Wilderness logo appearing in the meter display at start-up.

Black pillar trim, assist grips, overhead console, and headliner pairs well with the Gunmetal Grey trim used on the dash, doors, and shifter plate. Standard all-weather floor mats feature a unique Wilderness design. In the cargo area, a removable water-resistant rear cargo tray protects the load floor from wet, muddy gear tossed in the back. The rear gate comes equipped with an LED light for better nighttime visibility.

The Wilderness comes standard with the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™ with full screen display. Additional features include Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum Plan); HD Radio®; and over-the-air updates.

The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate, and vehicle functions. The Wilderness is also equipped with a wireless phone charger in the center console.

Competitively Priced Adventure Compact SUV

Starting at $31,995, the Crosstrek Wilderness comes with an extensive list of standard features including Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; steering responsive LED headlights; SI-Drive engine performance management system; and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire display and automatic individual wheel ID registration. The SUV is also equipped with USB-A and USB-C ports in the front and rear of the center console; dual zone automatic climate control; and the All-Weather Package with heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors.

An available option package for Wilderness includes Power Moonroof; 10-way power driver seat with 2-way lumbar support; and a Harman Kardon® 10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier for an MSRP of $2,270.

The 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness will begin arriving in Subaru retailers this fall. The Wilderness will be built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, Indiana along with the other two Crosstrek 2.5-liter models, Ascent, Legacy and Outback.

2024 Crosstrek Wilderness Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery ($1,295) Wilderness CVT 21, 23 $31,995 $33,290

2024 Crosstrek Wilderness Option Package Code Description MSRP 21 Standard Model NA 23 Power Moonroof + Power Driver Seat + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers $2,270 Destination & Delivery is $1,295 and may vary in the following states:

CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI, and VT. D&D is $1,445 for retailers in Alaska.

Crosstrek and Crosstrek Wilderness Compared

Exterior 2024 Crosstrek 2024 Crosstrek

Wilderness Difference +/- Wheelbase (in.) 105.1 104.9 -0.2 Length (in.) 176.4 176.4 0.0 Height (in.) (includes roof rails) 63.0 63.6 +0.6 Width (in.) 70.9 71.7 +0.8 Track, front (in.) 61.2 60.9 -0.3 Track, rear (in.) 61.2 60.8 -0.4 Ground clearance (in.) 8.7 9.3 +0.6 Approach angle (deg.) 18.0 20.0 +2.0 Departure angle (deg.) 30.1 33.0 +2.9 Breakover angle (deg.) 19.7 21.1 +1.4

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

