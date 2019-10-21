Subaru Driver David Higgins Secures Tenth U.S. Rally Championship

The 2019 rally season promised a battle of proven success versus young talent as Higgins and Drew faced off against 17-year-old Oliver Solberg and co-driver Aaron Johnston in identically prepared Open Class WRX STI rally cars. Solberg would begin the season strong with a second-place finish at 100 Acre Wood and take his first U.S. victory at the following month's Olympus Rally , but Higgins struck back with a near-faultless drive at May's Oregon Trail Rally to notch his first win of the year. Idaho Rally International was a near-miss for Higgins after an off on the final stage cost him the victory, but he responded in July at New England Forest Rally with a wire-to-wire win to take sole possession of the championship lead. After a win at Ojibwe Forests Rally put Higgins and Drew virtually out of reach for the rest of the field, a second-place finish at Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally allowed the pair to mathematically secure the title with one event remaining.

With the driver's championship a foregone conclusion heading into LSPR, the two Subaru teammates looked forward to a head-to-head fight for the last event win of the year. Higgins came out of the gate fast on Friday, winning the first four stages of the day to build a lead over Solberg and the rest of the field. Unfortunately, his car struck a tree stump on Stage 5, damaging the left front suspension and putting the win out of reach. Solberg inherited the lead and began collecting stage wins through Friday's night stages, building a lead of more than a minute over second-place driver Barry McKenna by the end of the first day. With a consistent and fast drive on Saturday, Solberg and Johnston brought home the first-place trophy and earned enough points to move into third in the final championship standings.

"From the beginning of the season our focus has been on the championship," said Higgins after the event. "Of course it's disappointing not to end the season with the performance we wanted, especially here at LSPR where we've won in the past, but I'm very proud to have earned my tenth title. We put together strong events when we needed to, and lots of credit to Craig and the rest of the team for all their hard work this year as well."

"It's been a long season, and a fantastic season!" Solberg said. "Last race of the year, and we won it. It's just amazing to end it on this high. Thanks to Subaru and thanks to Vermont SportsCar for this incredible experience."

With Higgins' ARA driver's title and the Americas Rallycross (ARX) team championship secured earlier this month, Subaru Motorsports USA becomes the first team ever to win U.S. national championships in both rally and rallycross in the same year.

About Subaru Motorsports USA

Subaru Motorsports USA is managed by Vermont SportsCar and proudly supported by Subaru of America, Inc., Idemitsu Lubricants, Yokohama Tires, Method Race Wheels, DirtFish Rally School, KÜHL and RECARO. Follow the team online at www.subaru.com/motorsports.

Follow Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook, on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa, and on Twitter @subarums_usa.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

William Stokes

Motorsports Manager

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8578

wstokes@subaru.com

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

