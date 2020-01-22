Subaru Earns Top Honors in Kelley Blue Book 2020 Best Resale Value Awards

The Best Resale Value Awards recognize 2020 model-year vehicles for their projected retained value through the initial five-year ownership period. Since depreciation (or loss of value) is typically a car-buyer's primary expense during ownership, these awards, like all of KBB.com's new- and used-vehicle information, are designed to help consumers make more informed car-buying decisions.

"We are proud to receive the top honor of Best Brand along with awards in multiple segments from Kelley Blue Book's 2020 Best Resale Value Awards," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "These awards highlight our vehicles' segment-leading value and class-leading safety, reliability and durability."

Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards are in their 18th year and are based on projections from the Kelley Blue Book® Official Residual Value Guide. Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values are established by experienced automotive analysts who review statistical models built upon millions of transactions. Vehicles that earn the highest five-year residual values, expressed as a percentage of their original Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), are selected for these prestigious awards. Low-volume vehicles are excluded from award consideration, except in the electric, luxury and sports car categories.

Each vehicle's projected resale value is specific to the 2020 model year. For more information about Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards, please visit https://www.kbb.com/articles/best-cars/best-resale-value-cars-trucks-suvs/ . Kelley Blue Book is a registered trademark of Kelley Blue Book Co., Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

