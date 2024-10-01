SUBARU HELPS THOUSANDS OF SHELTER PETS NATIONWIDE THROUGH $3 MILLION SUBARU LOVES PETS® INITIATIVE

Automaker and its retailers work with the ASPCA® to support local shelters through pet adoption events and more

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced updates to the Subaru Loves Pets® initiative, an effort dedicated to improving the lives of as many shelter pets as possible. This October, Subaru and its participating retailers will provide over $3 million in direct financial assistance to local animal shelters nationwide through grants* administered by the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) to help cover costs associated with preparing animals for adoption, veterinary expenses, and more.

Subaru retailers will also host adoption, microchipping, or other types of pet-focused events to help ensure they can find loving homes in their communities. This year, Subaru will also donate $20 to the ASPCA with the purchase of select items from Subaru Parts Online in October, up to $10,000. This features products such as the Genuine Subaru Pet-Friendly Accessories.**

According to the ASPCA, approximately 6.5 million animals entered shelters in the U.S. in 2023. Many of these animals live day after day without the love of a family or a home. Subaru believes that all pets deserve loving homes, which is why they are the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "The Subaru community has a true passion for animal welfare, which is genuinely and enthusiastically matched by our retailers with their support of local organizations through adoption events and fundraising initiatives. Working with dedicated partners like the ASPCA, we take great pride in helping dogs, cats, and other pets find loving homes and seeing the difference they can make in people's lives."

To drive additional awareness and support for pets everywhere, Subaru will celebrate the sixth annual National Make a Dog's Day on October 22nd. On this special holiday, created by Subaru, the automaker invites dog enthusiasts everywhere to do something extra special for their canine companions and share these moments on social media using the #MakeADogsDay hashtag. For those who haven't yet adopted a pet, Subaru encourages considering the adoption of a shelter pet or a cherished "Underdog," an older or disabled shelter dog.

Matt Bershadker, President and CEO, ASPCA: "The ASPCA is proud to be the national charity partner for the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, helping to support Subaru, its retailers, and hundreds of animal welfare organizations across the country as they assist tens of thousands of shelter animals in need. Subaru and its retailers are dedicated animal welfare advocates who are truly committed to making the world a better place for pets."

Subaru is proud of its history of supporting pets in need, and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative has played an important role. Since 2008, Subaru has contributed over $60 million to national and local animal welfare organizations, facilitating the rescue, transportation, and adoption of over 504,000 pets.

To learn more about the Subaru Love Pets initiative, visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

*Disclaimer: The ASPCA will administer funding to the partner through a grant on behalf of the retailer prior to October, so the shelter can use the funding throughout the month of October in honor of Subaru Loves Pets.

**Disclaimer: Maximum donation of $10,000. Donations apply to orders placed from 12:01 AM EDT Tuesday, October 1, 2024, through 11:59 PM EDT Thursday, October 31, 2024, through participating retailers' Subaru Parts Online websites.

